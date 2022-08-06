ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, LA

Authorities continue to search for Oakdale man wanted in shooting

By Johnathan Manning
KPLC TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kplctv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
OAKDALE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Charges upgraded in Oakdale shooting

A suspect’s charges have been upgraded to murder after the victim of a shooting in Oakdale on Friday died from his injuries, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Malcom Pugh, 21, is now is being charged with second-degree murder after the victim died Monday in an area hospital. The...
OAKDALE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man found shot near Opelousas alley after suspected armed robbery attempt

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound near an Opelousas alley Monday after a suspected armed robbery attempt, the Opelousas Police Department said. Officers received a call at 4:30 a.m. Monday reporting a man was suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of B. Alley, and the victim had been unable to “alert anyone to his condition for quite some time,” Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
OPELOUSAS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakdale, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Oakdale, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 8, 2022. Keeshala Demetra Jacobs, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable. Rebecca Nicole Honea, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Kevin Lawrence Riche, 36,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Warrant upgraded to murder after Oakdale shooting victim dies

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A person struck in a shooting in Oakdale Friday has died, authorities said. The victim died Monday morning, according to Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle. The man sought in the shooting, 21-year-old Malcolm Pugh, is now wanted for second-degree murder. Pugh left the scene in a...
OAKDALE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Lake Charles American Press

Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation

A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kalb.com

Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Three 18-year-olds accused of armed robbery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested after being accused of robbing a victim with a firearm, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says officers were dispatched to the incident on W. Sallier St. near Earnest St. at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana teacher tried to date teen, arrested: Deputies

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a male adult who allegedly initiated online contact with a 15-year-old minor for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the conversations consisted of the male adult discussing “dating” the minor […]
COLFAX, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kevin Joseph Chambers, 42, 1128 N. Prater St. — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,500. Nhan Minh Le, 40, 700 Dianne Lane — criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; prohibited activities, racketeering. Calvin Timothy Clifton, 55, Converse, Texas...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy