KELOLAND TV

‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Family seeks justice for Maria Makes Him First

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the past two weeks our news crews have been gathering stories about the MMIP crisis on South Dakota’s reservations. Over the next two weeks you’ll be able to watch them on KELOLAND News. Lauren Soulek has one of the countless stories from the Pine Ridge Reservation.
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND News: Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons

KELOLAND Investigates has earned a reputation of putting a focus on issues and incidents that often go unreported. Over the next two weeks, that tradition of giving a voice to the voiceless continues as a team of reporters and photographers take a closer look at more than a dozen cases involving Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.
KELOLAND TV

DOC: High-risk inmate to be released Tuesday, Aug. 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is notifying law enforcement and the public about the pending release of a state prison inmate on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say 36-year-old Wayne Tobias is considered high-risk to reoffend. Tobias is currently serving multiple sentences for simple...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

North Dakota clinic ramps up move across river to MN

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) – The owner of the sole abortion clinic in North Dakota has been busy getting a new location ready in Moorhead, Minnesota. Tammi Kromenaker was directing traffic Friday outside a commercial building she bought just a few miles away from her current location in Fargo. Kromenaker...
MOORHEAD, MN
KELOLAND TV

SD marijuana campaign launches online store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The campaign to legalize marijuana in South Dakota has launched an online store. The organization South Dakotas for Better Marijuana Laws announced Tuesday it launched a ‘Yes on 27’ store to raise funds for its campaign to pass Initiated Measure 27. IM 27 will appear on the November ballot for all South Dakota voters.
KELOLAND TV

Teen’s FFA project brightens up Iowa landscape

AKRON, Iowa (KELO) — A local high schooler has found a way to brighten up the landscape in northwest Iowa. Ben Philips spent his summer caring for his three-and-a-half-acre sunflower patch as part of his FFA Supervised Agriculture Experience project Since this was his first time growing this commodity, he had a lot to learn.
AKRON, IA
kelo.com

Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
UNION COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Horizon Health Care: Healthcare in Rural SD

It’s a simple fact in rural communities across KELOLAND that health care is woven into the very fabric of area communities. And the services that are provided by health care centers and health care professionals serve as a thread that ties together local residents who depend on that care and want it close to home.
