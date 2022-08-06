Read on www.numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Brandon Marsh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.2...
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
Francisco Mejia finding seat Tuesday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Christian Bethancourt will replace Mejia at catcher and hit eighth. Bethancourt has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel points....
Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds
Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Braves' Orlando Arcia batting eighth on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Arcia will start at second base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Ehire Adrianza moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Arcia for 8.7 FanDuel points on...
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Molina will move to the bench on Tuesday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and Colorado. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Hedges will catch for right-hander Shane Bieber on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and Detroit. Luke Maile returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
Ronald Acuna Jr. leading off for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Acuna will start in right field on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Eddie Rosario returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Acuna for 13.4 FanDuel points...
Rockies' Jose Iglesias batting second on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 13.1 FanDuel points on...
Marlins' Miguel Rojas batting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rojas will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Luke Williams returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 8.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Garrett Cooper batting second for Marlins on Tuesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Garrett Cooper is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cooper will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar batting third on Tuesday
Miami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Lewin Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Aguilar for 10.2 FanDuel points on...
