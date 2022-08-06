Read on www.numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Brandon Marsh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.2...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres
The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
Seth Brown starting for Athletics Sunday afternoon
Oakland Athletics infielder Seth Brown is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Brown is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Giants starter Logan Webb. Our models project Brown for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
Dallas Braden talks about lineup chemistry and why the Padres are still in it
The Padres had a tough weekend against the Dodgers. What does a former major league pitcher think about the position the Padres are in? Former Oakland A’s pitcher, Dallas Braden, joined Gwynn & Chris to talk about the Padres big trade.
Manny Machado ‘Not At All’ Concerned After Padres Swept By Dodgers
The San Diego Padres were a popular pick to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West last season, yet ended up falling well out of the picture as the San Francisco Giants stormed to a division title behind a franchise-record 107 wins. The Padres again were projected...
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
Francisco Mejia finding seat Tuesday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Christian Bethancourt will replace Mejia at catcher and hit eighth. Bethancourt has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel points....
Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 8/9/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #2 Dos Vaqueros – Finger Lakes, R2 (1:37 PM ET) DOS VAQUEROS is a big player on barn debut and looks to have a leading chance. He’s back in a basement claimer and has a good record at the level. Mr. Mims is also taking a class drop and merits respect, whilst Henny Hefner also requires a closer look. Bet Now at FanDuel.
Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Hedges will catch for right-hander Shane Bieber on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and Detroit. Luke Maile returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Molina will move to the bench on Tuesday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and Colorado. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
Rockies' Jose Iglesias batting second on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 13.1 FanDuel points on...
Braves' Orlando Arcia batting eighth on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Arcia will start at second base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Ehire Adrianza moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Arcia for 8.7 FanDuel points on...
Nationals' Joey Meneses batting fifth on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Joey Meneses is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Meneses will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Victor Robles returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Meneses for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
