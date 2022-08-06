ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Tamina Snuka: Anyone Would Love To Join The Bloodline

Tamina Snuka is ready, willing, and able if she is called upon to help out her family. The second-generation Pro Wrestler and thirteen-year WWE Veteran Tamina Snuka is ready to join The Bloodline if the opportunity presents itself. Tamina was a guest on the Out of Character Podcast and spoke about the potential and being ready for it if the time is right.
Fightful

Nick Gage: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho Barbed Wire Everywhere Sucked

Nick Gage weighs in on Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston's barbed wire battle. The Painmaker returned to AEW at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two when Jericho battled Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire everywhere match to culminate their feud. The Painmaker previously showed up for a deathmatch against Nick Gage in July 2021.
Fightful

Anthony Ogogo Calls The Weigh-In Segment With Cody Rhodes 'F--king Dogshit'

Anthony Ogogo talks about the now-infamous weigh-in segment with Cody Rhodes, what went wrong, and how he felt throughout all of it. Anthony Ogogo only had one major pay-per-view match in AEW. That match was against Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. In the build-up to that match, Cody and Anthony participated in a weigh-in segment that has quickly become known for how poorly it was executed. In fact, the segment was featured on Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ reality show, Rhodes to the Top.
Fightful

Ric Flair Says He's Very Happy With His Last Match

On July 31, Ric Flair stepped into the ring one last time when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal. Flair, 73, was victorious in the bout, forcing Jarrett to submit with the figure four. During the bout, Flair hit his trademark chops, showed why he's dubbed the "dirtiest player in the game," and even bled.
Fightful

Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On Being Part Of DaParty

During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. Speaking to "Doc"...
Fightful

Bridges Weren't Burned In Jonathan Gresham-Tony Khan-AEW Situation

Jonathan Gresham doesn't figure into AEW/ROH creative plans as of now after asking for his release. Fightful Select reported Sunday that Gresham asked for his release from the company. The situation was confirmed by both sides as "getting heated" privately. However, we were told from the AEW side of things, they were happy with how the match between Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli came off, and many respected the professionalism of him continuing with the match. Despite the heated nature of the conversation, it didn't appear that any bridges were burned. We also have yet to get a confirmation that a release was granted.
Fightful

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn Set For October In London

Former IBO super-middleweight champion, Chris Eubank Jr. and undefeated welterweight prospect, Conor Benn, are set to reignite one of British boxing's legendary rivalries when they clash this fall. The Sun Sports' Chisanga Malata reported back in July that a matchup between Eubank Jr. and Benn was in the works, with...
Fightful

John Cena Confirms He Will Not Be At WWE Clash At The Castle

John Cena is coming back to the ring at some point, but it won't be at WWE Clash at the Castle. Cena hasn't wrestled on TV since losing to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2021, but he's been adamant that he's not fully retired. Cena was in Wales for Comic Con, and while he was excited to be in Wales for his first Comic Con in the country, he won't be returning for WWE Clash at the Castle.
Fightful

Ric Flair Gets Physical With Carlos Colon In Puerto Rico

Coming off of his last match, Ric Flair is continuing his physicality around the wrestling ring. Ric Flair was scheduled to be in Andrade's corner for his match against Carlito at the World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show August 6 in Puerto Rico. Flair had a history with the WWC, wrestling a handful of matches in the company for a couple years, mainly against Carlos Colon.
Fightful

Damian Priest Wants To Create A Moment That Everyone Talks About At WWE Clash At The Castle

Damian Priest wants The Judgment Day to stand out at WWE Clash at the Castle. Priest aligned with Edge and later formed The Judgment Day with the Hall of Famer and Rhea Ripley. The duo kicked Edge out of the group when Finn Balor joined it, and the trio has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. Though the faction suffered a loss to Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam, Priest sees Clash at the Castle, WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, as the chance to bounce back.
