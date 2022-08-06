Read on www.fightful.com
Related
Tamina Snuka: Anyone Would Love To Join The Bloodline
Tamina Snuka is ready, willing, and able if she is called upon to help out her family. The second-generation Pro Wrestler and thirteen-year WWE Veteran Tamina Snuka is ready to join The Bloodline if the opportunity presents itself. Tamina was a guest on the Out of Character Podcast and spoke about the potential and being ready for it if the time is right.
Nick Gage: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho Barbed Wire Everywhere Sucked
Nick Gage weighs in on Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston's barbed wire battle. The Painmaker returned to AEW at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two when Jericho battled Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire everywhere match to culminate their feud. The Painmaker previously showed up for a deathmatch against Nick Gage in July 2021.
Anthony Bowens Insists Scissoring Is 'Solely' A Sign Of Friendship, RJ City Just Likes To Watch
Everybody loves The Acclaimed. That is almost a fact of life at this point. However, as The Acclaimed popularity rises, so does the amount of people hoping to scissor Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. Bowens is even hoping to scissor John Cena one day. Recently, while speaking to RJ City...
Anthony Ogogo Calls The Weigh-In Segment With Cody Rhodes 'F--king Dogshit'
Anthony Ogogo talks about the now-infamous weigh-in segment with Cody Rhodes, what went wrong, and how he felt throughout all of it. Anthony Ogogo only had one major pay-per-view match in AEW. That match was against Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. In the build-up to that match, Cody and Anthony participated in a weigh-in segment that has quickly become known for how poorly it was executed. In fact, the segment was featured on Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ reality show, Rhodes to the Top.
RELATED PEOPLE
AEW Rampage On 8/5 Records Highest Viewership In A Month, Demo Rating Rises
Viewership is in for AEW Rampage. ShowBuzz Daily reports that AEW Rampage on August 5 drew 468,000 viewers. The number is a bounce back from the 375,000 viewers the show drew the previous Friday. This is the highest viewership number the show has drawn since July 1. In the 18...
Ric Flair Says He's Very Happy With His Last Match
On July 31, Ric Flair stepped into the ring one last time when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal. Flair, 73, was victorious in the bout, forcing Jarrett to submit with the figure four. During the bout, Flair hit his trademark chops, showed why he's dubbed the "dirtiest player in the game," and even bled.
Miyu Yamashita Interview!
Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On Being Part Of DaParty
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. Speaking to "Doc"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWE NXT 8/9/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Bridges Weren't Burned In Jonathan Gresham-Tony Khan-AEW Situation
Jonathan Gresham doesn't figure into AEW/ROH creative plans as of now after asking for his release. Fightful Select reported Sunday that Gresham asked for his release from the company. The situation was confirmed by both sides as "getting heated" privately. However, we were told from the AEW side of things, they were happy with how the match between Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli came off, and many respected the professionalism of him continuing with the match. Despite the heated nature of the conversation, it didn't appear that any bridges were burned. We also have yet to get a confirmation that a release was granted.
Moose And Jordynne Grace: IMPACT Wrestling Is The Place To Go If You Want Creative Freedom
Moose and Jordynne Grace enjoy having creative freedom in IMPACT Wrestling. Grace, the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, and Moose, a former IMPACT World Champion, have become two of the promotion's top stars. They have stayed loyal to the company despite opportunities to go elsewhere, and they agreed about one of the key factors in this decision.
MTV The Challenge Fightful Fantasy Draft | FMC
Join Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88), SP3 (@TruHeelSP3), and Cher Delaware (@cherdelaware) as they draft members of Fightful to compete in The Challenge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn Set For October In London
Former IBO super-middleweight champion, Chris Eubank Jr. and undefeated welterweight prospect, Conor Benn, are set to reignite one of British boxing's legendary rivalries when they clash this fall. The Sun Sports' Chisanga Malata reported back in July that a matchup between Eubank Jr. and Benn was in the works, with...
Lex Luger Episode Of A&E Biography Viewership Up From Kurt Angle Episode, WWE Rivals Up As Well
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on August 7. ShowBuzzDaily reports the Lex Luger episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends drew 586,000 viewers. This number is up from the 406,000 viewers the episode focusing on Kurt Angle drew the previous Sunday. The Lex Luger episode posted a 0.17...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (8/8): Lucha Bros, Ruby Soho, Dark Order, More In Action
The August 8 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (8/8) Lucha Bros vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth. Parker Boudreaux vs. Casey Carrington.
WWE NXT 2.0 Results (8/9/2022): Zoey Stark vs Cora Jade, Rounds Match, Nikkita Lyons In Action + More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 8/9/2022 edition of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
John Cena Confirms He Will Not Be At WWE Clash At The Castle
John Cena is coming back to the ring at some point, but it won't be at WWE Clash at the Castle. Cena hasn't wrestled on TV since losing to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2021, but he's been adamant that he's not fully retired. Cena was in Wales for Comic Con, and while he was excited to be in Wales for his first Comic Con in the country, he won't be returning for WWE Clash at the Castle.
Ric Flair Gets Physical With Carlos Colon In Puerto Rico
Coming off of his last match, Ric Flair is continuing his physicality around the wrestling ring. Ric Flair was scheduled to be in Andrade's corner for his match against Carlito at the World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show August 6 in Puerto Rico. Flair had a history with the WWC, wrestling a handful of matches in the company for a couple years, mainly against Carlos Colon.
Damian Priest Wants To Create A Moment That Everyone Talks About At WWE Clash At The Castle
Damian Priest wants The Judgment Day to stand out at WWE Clash at the Castle. Priest aligned with Edge and later formed The Judgment Day with the Hall of Famer and Rhea Ripley. The duo kicked Edge out of the group when Finn Balor joined it, and the trio has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. Though the faction suffered a loss to Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam, Priest sees Clash at the Castle, WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, as the chance to bounce back.
Painting WWE in Black & Gold? | Tim & Joel Pod
- A RAW Reset ... kind of. - Joel tries not to talk about Ric Flair's Last Match.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0