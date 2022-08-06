Funny Man Who's Seriously In Love: Inside Patton Oswalt's Marriages to Meredith Salenger and Michelle McNamara

Prolific television and stage actress Rebecca Balding, best known for appearing opposite Billy Crystal in his breakout performance in the soap opera parody sitcom Soap, has died. According to her husband James L. Conway, she passed away on July 18 after a bout with ovarian cancer. She hadn't appeared on-screen in some time, with her last role being that of Alyssa Milano's boss in the original Charmed from 1998 to 2006. She was 73 at the time of her death.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO