ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Funny Man Who's Seriously In Love: Inside Patton Oswalt's Marriages to Meredith Salenger and Michelle McNamara

By Jessica Sager
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on parade.com

Comments / 28

Tommy Fun
2d ago

This guy is such a tool; he's got some money and has been able to buy a few women....gross.

Reply(11)
18
Independentantiblue
2d ago

this just shows that money can make anybody marriage material for a little while at least

Reply
16
irishjack
3d ago

Lucky guy finding two beautiful, intelligent women in his life. I guess it's a reflection on the kind of man he is. They forgot to mention one of Meredith's credits. She starred in Dream a little dream with the two Coreys and Jason Robards. Good movie.

Reply(1)
6
Related
DoYouRemember?

Breaking: ‘Grease’ Star Olivia Newton-John Dies At 73

Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73. She had been battling stage 4 cancer for a third time. The news was confirmed by her husband. It has been reported that Olivia Newton-John, best known for starring in the hit musical movie Grease, has died at the age of 73. She had been battling her third bout of cancer. Her husband released the following statement:
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Mcnamara
Person
Martha Plimpton
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Meredith Salenger
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Wedding#Xanax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Rebecca Balding Dies at 73

Prolific television and stage actress Rebecca Balding, best known for appearing opposite Billy Crystal in his breakout performance in the soap opera parody sitcom Soap, has died. According to her husband James L. Conway, she passed away on July 18 after a bout with ovarian cancer. She hadn't appeared on-screen in some time, with her last role being that of Alyssa Milano's boss in the original Charmed from 1998 to 2006. She was 73 at the time of her death.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chuck Norris’ Kids: Meet The Action Stars 5 Kids From Oldest To Youngest

Chuck Norris has been an action legend for decades. After building his career as a martial artist, Chuck, 82, stepped into the movie world in the 70s, starring alongside other film icons like Bruce Lee in the classic The Way of the Dragon. Throughout the 80s, he continued to appear in many more popular flicks, before landing a role in one of his most popular parts in the TV show Walker, Texas Ranger from 1993 to 2001.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time

John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
Parade

Parade

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy