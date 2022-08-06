Detroit — A hot spot has emerged in Detroit that is steering some congestion away from the crowded downtown to a bustling business strip on the city's near west side. Since completing the $17 million Livernois Streetscape Project between Clarita and Eight Mile, the Livernois Avenue of Fashion has been transformed. Livernois is now a two-lane roadway instead of three lanes. The area along Livernois has 24-foot-wide sidewalks for café seating, protected bike lanes embedded on the sidewalks, double-crosswalk streetlights, new landscaping and underground infrastructure.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO