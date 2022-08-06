ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cold fronts bring milder weather to Metro Detroit for several days

DETROIT – Clouds have been breaking up, and we’ll enjoy at least partial sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius) with a light north wind at 5 to 10 mph. Naturally, that north wind will keep the northern Thumb cooler due to the wind off of Lake Huron.
ENVIRONMENT
Detroit News

Detroit turns a commercial corridor into a new kind of hot spot

Detroit — A hot spot has emerged in Detroit that is steering some congestion away from the crowded downtown to a bustling business strip on the city's near west side. Since completing the $17 million Livernois Streetscape Project between Clarita and Eight Mile, the Livernois Avenue of Fashion has been transformed. Livernois is now a two-lane roadway instead of three lanes. The area along Livernois has 24-foot-wide sidewalks for café seating, protected bike lanes embedded on the sidewalks, double-crosswalk streetlights, new landscaping and underground infrastructure.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Warren, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
County
Wayne County, MI
Detroit News

Two drown in Lake Michigan in South Haven, police say

Two people drowned Monday in South Haven on Michigan's west side, authorities announced. South Haven Area Emergency Services and the South Haven Police Department were dispatched to South Beach on Lake Michigan around 12:40 p.m. for two possible drownings, representatives said in a statement. "Bystanders had pulled the two out...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Heat Index#Heat Indices#Heat Stress#Urbanized Areas
Oakland County Moms

Oakland County Airport Airshow 2022

Oakland County Airport Airshow and Open House in for 2022. The annual FREE event is located at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford. The event takes place Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 9a-4p. The Airshow starts at 1:30p. The Oakland County Airport Open House runs from 10a-4p. Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
WILX-TV

Huron River no-contact recommendation extended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Oakland Press

Thousands without power after DTE Energy substation fire

DTE Energy is working to restore electricity to a large area in southeastern Oakland County. The cluster of outages is both east and west of I-75 just north of I-696, northward past 12 Mile Road, impacting residents in Madison Heights and Royal Oak. The power went out for most on...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan adds 16,137 cases, 137 deaths from COVID-19 over last week

Michigan experienced its first case decline in five weeks as the state added 16,137 cases and 137 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, including totals from the previous six days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Michigan reported an average of about 2,305 cases per day over...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy