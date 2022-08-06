Read on www.detroitnews.com
Cold fronts bring milder weather to Metro Detroit for several days
DETROIT – Clouds have been breaking up, and we’ll enjoy at least partial sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius) with a light north wind at 5 to 10 mph. Naturally, that north wind will keep the northern Thumb cooler due to the wind off of Lake Huron.
Detroit turns a commercial corridor into a new kind of hot spot
Detroit — A hot spot has emerged in Detroit that is steering some congestion away from the crowded downtown to a bustling business strip on the city's near west side. Since completing the $17 million Livernois Streetscape Project between Clarita and Eight Mile, the Livernois Avenue of Fashion has been transformed. Livernois is now a two-lane roadway instead of three lanes. The area along Livernois has 24-foot-wide sidewalks for café seating, protected bike lanes embedded on the sidewalks, double-crosswalk streetlights, new landscaping and underground infrastructure.
Heat advisory for Metro Detroit in effect till Sunday night -- what to know
Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are under a heat advisory until 10 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit.
Southeast Michigan forecast: Heavy rainfall, storms, then bye-bye humidity
Southeast Michigan has sweated through intensely hot, muggy weather since mid-July, but the humidity will finally be coming to an end after intense rains push through the state on Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned on Sunday that the severe heavy rainfall was headed into metro Detroit due...
Blaze at DTE substation knocks out power to thousands in Oakland County
A fire at a DTE Energy substation is causing major power problems for over 7,000 customers in Royal Oak and Madison Heights Tuesday morning.
Two drown in Lake Michigan in South Haven, police say
Two people drowned Monday in South Haven on Michigan's west side, authorities announced. South Haven Area Emergency Services and the South Haven Police Department were dispatched to South Beach on Lake Michigan around 12:40 p.m. for two possible drownings, representatives said in a statement. "Bystanders had pulled the two out...
What to expect next week as Metro Detroit faces another chance for storms
A few showers continue to move through southeast Michigan at times during the overnight but are not widespread. Temperatures by daybreak will drop into the lower to middle 70s. Showers and storms return Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few showers may be around in the morning as...
Storms packing 60 mph gusts, flooding downpours in Metro Detroit forecast Monday
Officials at the Great Lakes Water Authority are warning Metro Detroit residents whose homes are prone to flooding to take some precautions, including considering removing valuables from their basements.
Oakland County Airport Airshow 2022
Oakland County Airport Airshow and Open House in for 2022. The annual FREE event is located at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford. The event takes place Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 9a-4p. The Airshow starts at 1:30p. The Oakland County Airport Open House runs from 10a-4p. Oakland County...
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
Extreme erosion threatens portions of I-94 in Macomb County, official says
Extreme erosion is now threatening Interstate 94 in Macomb County. According to a Monday release from the Macomb County Public Works Commissioner, Candice S. Miller, a portion of the interstate in Roseville is dangerously close to being affected by severe erosion. ...
Michigan changed how election results get reported. Expect more delays in November
Lansing — An effort to make Michigan elections more secure and quell fears that electronic equipment could be hacked delayed the reporting of Tuesday's primary results, which officials said could foreshadow even lengthier waits in November. In some counties, including Wayne and Macomb, it took nearly four hours for...
Thousands without power after DTE Energy substation fire
DTE Energy is working to restore electricity to a large area in southeastern Oakland County. The cluster of outages is both east and west of I-75 just north of I-696, northward past 12 Mile Road, impacting residents in Madison Heights and Royal Oak. The power went out for most on...
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
House at center of LCA controversy burns to the ground in Detroit's Cass Corridor
A house at the center of some controversy near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit’s Cass Corridor burned down, early Monday morning. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports it’s considered suspicious.
Michigan adds 16,137 cases, 137 deaths from COVID-19 over last week
Michigan experienced its first case decline in five weeks as the state added 16,137 cases and 137 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, including totals from the previous six days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Michigan reported an average of about 2,305 cases per day over...
Man drowns after jumping into heavy current to set anchors while boating with wife in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. – A Michigan man’s body was found just south of the Blue Water Bridge after he jumped into the water to set his anchors while boating with his wife and got pulled away by a heavy current, police said. Donald Maul, 58, of Marysville, went...
DNR officer stops car on Belle Isle after woman was twerking on dashboard
DETROIT -- A woman who was dancing on the dashboard of a car she was riding in drew the attention of a conservation officer recently and ended up getting herself and the driver of the car ticketed. Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer David Schaumburger was patrolling Belle Isle...
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
