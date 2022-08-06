Montana may show how election offices are 'addicted' to private money like Mark Zuckerberg's, report finds

Read on www.foxnews.com
Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula
The Olympic rower plucked the microphone out of the U.S. Navy SEAL’s hand at one point in the candidate forum for the U.S. House of Representatives, and at least a couple of times, the moderator told the sold-out crowd of roughly 250 to stop heckling. “For you to misrepresent me in front of this crowd […] The post Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Tranel, Zinke, and Lamb spar over abortion, climate and energy
The three candidates for Montana’s newly created western congressional district squared off in person for the first time at a candidate forum in Missoula Monday, landing glancing blows and setting the stage for a race that will elevate Montana issues to the national stage and localize national political dynamics as the major parties vie for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
mtpr.org
Montana Planned Parenthood will again offer medication abortions to out-of-state residents
Planned Parenthood of Montana has reversed course on its decision to stop offering medication abortions to patients living in states that have banned abortion. The Montana Television Network first reported that Planned Parenthood will again offer medication abortions to all patients at its four clinics across Montana. That’s a reversal...
Wildlife officials are suing federal officials over missing deadline to decide protections for gray wolves
Wildlife advocates sued federal officials Tuesday after the government missed a deadline to decide if protections for gray wolves should be restored across the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains, where Republican-led states have made it easier to kill the predators. The Biden administration said in a preliminary finding last September that...
Abortion, elections top issues for Republicans following convention
The Montana Republican Party recently took steps to bolster its stance on hot-button issues like abortion and election integrity that will be focal points of upcoming elections and the 2023 state legislative session. A few weeks ago, Republican party delegates gathered in Billings to hash out how the party wants to approach various issues facing […] The post Abortion, elections top issues for Republicans following convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GOP Rep. Bishop rips FBI Trump raid as ‘October surprise’ similar to ‘cooked up’ Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., said the unprecedented FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago is not the first "October surprise" carried out by the agency on behalf of Democrats, noting the timing of the arrests in the alleged kidnapping plot targeting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "The...
Sen. Rand Paul calls on Biden to allow unused COVID funds to be spent on post-disaster rebuilding
In the wake of devastating flooding that has swept through Eastern Kentucky, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is pushing for money dedicated that to the coronavirus pandemic that was not spent to be used to help his home state and other disaster sites. In a Tuesday morning tweet, Paul said he...
Andrew McCarthy: DOJ And FBI Have ‘Forfeited’ The Benefit Of The Doubt
Andrew McCarthy, Fox News Contributor, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY to react to the unprecedented FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in reported connection to classified documents taken to Mar-A-Lago from the White House. McCarthy reacted to the search by saying,. “The...
Brian Kemp suggests he'd welcome Trump endorsement after former POTUS says he's mulling backing political foe
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suggested he would accept former President Trump's endorsement after Trump signaled he's considering backing his GOP foe going into the midterms. Appearing on "The Guy Benson Show," Kemp was asked whether he would welcome the former president's support. "Look, I want everybody's endorsement going into...
Montana AG on Firearms, Fentanyl, and Chinese Military Espionage
During his monthly visit to our Talk Back show, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen took calls for the entire hour answering questions from listeners. Knudsen answered one listener’s question about an effort in Congress to ban the sale of AR-15-type rifles. “Bottom line, if you start talking about banning...
Oregon GOP hopeful Christine Drazan reveals plans for state that hasn't elected Republican governor in decades
EXCLUSIVE— Republican Oregon gubernatorial hopeful Christine Drazan has a plan to take her state in a "new direction," and away from the "extreme" policies she says have led to high crime rates, failing schools and a major homelessness crisis. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Drazan, outlined...
Post Register
Wolf advocates seek to disqualify Montana, Idaho from Pittman-Robertson Act funding
Several conservation groups on Thursday filed a petition seeking to disqualify Montana and Idaho from receiving millions of dollars in federal funding because of legislation that expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in both states. The Center for Biological Diversity and 26 other conservation and animal welfare groups signed a...
Montana Has Two State Gemstones. One is Really Easy to Find
Montana is a great place to be if you like rocks. I was recently going through a box of stuff that my mom had saved from my childhood. It was full of the usual items you would expect. Things like elementary school papers and crafts, handmade birthday cards from my favorite aunt and uncle, old family pictures, and a small bag of silver nickels and wheat pennies that my great grandmother would give the grandkids on our birthdays. As I scrounged through the time capsule of memories, I found my childhood collection of "special rocks", carefully stored in a bank check box (what's a check?), that was neatly labeled with my name in 4th-grade-me Sharpie script and sealed with a piece of tape.
Chris Christie Calls On DOJ To Release Warrant Executed In FBI Raid On Mar-A-Lago
Chris Christie, Former Governor of New Jersey joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the unprecedented FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in reported connection to classified documents taken to Mar-A-Lago from the White House. Christie a former prosecutor reacted to the FBI search by...
NYC Mayor Adams suggests busing New Yorkers to Texas to campaign against Abbott for the 'good of America'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for the "good of America" in response to Abbott’s move to bus illegal immigrants from Texas to The Big Apple. "I already called all my friends in...
Citizens blast DEQ, Legislature, Gianforte administration for new mining rules, warn of lawsuits
On three separate occasions during a public hearing on Monday, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality reminded nearly three dozen residents that it didn’t pass House Bill 599, which changed open-cut mining rules, it was just trying to follow the law passed by the 2020 Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte. Every […] The post Citizens blast DEQ, Legislature, Gianforte administration for new mining rules, warn of lawsuits appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Democrats outline party priorities leading up to election season
Montana Democrats hammered out the details of their party platform, outlining six core tenets candidates will be running on this November, spanning from affordable housing to access to protecting the state’s constitution. This meeting comes two weeks after Republicans met to discuss their party platform, which brought with it more in-fighting as opposed to the […] The post Democrats outline party priorities leading up to election season appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flathead Beacon
Montana Rolls Out Electric Vehicle Charging Station Installation Plan
State agencies have submitted a final plan to the Federal Highway Administration that will allocate $43 million in federal funds to establish an electric vehicle (EV) charging station program in Montana, which includes U.S. Highway 93 and U.S. Highway 2 among its priorities. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ)...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams blasts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after second bus of migrants arrives: ‘This is horrific’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday after a second bus full of illegal migrants arrived at his doorstep. Adams gave a news conference Sunday morning at the Port Authority where he greeted an incoming bus of around 40 migrants — only 14 of whom disembarked in the Big Apple.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. Whitmer said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus,” Whitmer said. “I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.”
