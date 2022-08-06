Read full article on original website
capecod.com
At least three injured in head-on crash in Woods Hole
WOODS HOLE – At least three people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth about 6:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Woods Hole Road at Glendon Road. Four ambulances were called to the scene to treat and transport victims to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
capecod.com
Eastham Fire, Wellfleet Harbormaster rescue capsized kayaker
EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters and the Wellfleet Harbormaster teamed up to rescue a person whose kayak capsized. It happened about 9:30 AM Wednesday off Cooks Brook Beach. The victim was wearing a life preaerver and was able to call 911 to summon help. EMTs evaluated the kayaker once they were safely back to shore.
capecod.com
Excursion vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor
HYANNIS – An excursion vessel with 30 passengers on board reportedly grounded off Railroad Bluff in Hyannis Harbor. No injuries were reported. The passengers were taken off the vessel and brought ashore safely. A commercial salvage company was working with the Captain to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Provincetown crews deal with deck fire, power outage
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters responded to 322 Commercial Street in the downtown section of town sometime after 4 PM for a deck fire. The fire was qickly knocked down but crews had to pull up some of the boards to reach fire nelow the deck and douse it. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Lightning strike sets Cape Cod fishing boat on fire, damages sailboat, officials say
A lightning strike caused damage to two Cape Cod boats Tuesday, including setting one on fire, officials said. At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wareham and Onset emergency services responded to Onset Harbor for a sailboat that was struck by lightning, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources said, adding that there was someone on board.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Boat collision off MV damages two vessels
Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
Lightning strikes two boats off coast of Wareham
EAST WAREHAM (CBS) – Lightning struck not one, but two boats off the coast of Wareham just before 7 p.m.Firefighters were already on the scene at Onset Bay on Tuesday when they witnessed the second strike of lightning with their own eyes. "Very odd for us to be actually on scene and be here when it happens," said Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald.The Onset Fire Department responded for a report of fuel leaking from a sailboat in the Bay, which they believe was caused by an initial strike of lightning during the heat storm Tuesday night. Once they were on scene,...
2 boats struck by lightning off coast of Mass.
As strong thunderstorms moved through Southern New England on Tuesday, two boats off the coast of Wareham, Massachusetts, were struck by lightning.
capecod.com
Car crashes into pole on Station Avenue near D-Y High School in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A car struck a pole on Station Avenue in Yarmouth near D-Y High School about 7 PM Sunday evening. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating reports two vehicles may have been racing before the crash. Photos by John...
Driver faces charges after rollover crash caught on camera in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE - A Reading man is facing charges after he allegedly led Barnstable police on a chase that ended in a crash early Wednesday.Police said a Barnstable officer tried to stop an Audi Q7 on Route 132 because it was driving erratically just after 3 a m. The driver, later identified by police as 48-year-old Kenneth Brickhouse, wouldn't stop. Moments later, the car ran off Route 6A, rolled over and crashed. It was recorded on a doorbell camera nearby. Police said Brickhouse ran away, but they caught him a short time later.He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was treated for what they said are minor injuries. Brickhouse now faces several charges.
fallriverreporter.com
One transported to the hospital after serious crash in Lakeville after storm
One person was sent to the hospital after a serious crash in Lakeville on Tuesday. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in for a rollover accident at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Precinct Street. Firefighters were just setting in from a rash of storm related calls. The driver...
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
capecod.com
Near drowning reported in Harwich
HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
wgbh.org
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
capecod.com
Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy
BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from encroaching on a nearby pump house. A brush breaker was called to allow for access to the whole fire area so it could be completely put out.
Police: Man drove around city with woman stuck to car hood
Police have arrested a Warwick man who was caught on camera driving through Providence with a woman stuck to the hood of his car.
capecod.com
Bourne to Receive Barnstable County ARPA Funds
BOURNE – Bourne is the second town to receive part of the $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act set aside by Barnstable County of the $41 million total for COVID recovery. The roughly $750,000 grant will be used to purchase two custom-built Emergency Medical Vehicles, said Town Administrator Marlene McCollem.
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Pickup search underway after alleged hit and run
West Tisbury Police are on the hunt for a Tacoma-sized white pickup truck, possibly with roof racks, that may have been involved in a hit and run collision near Nip and Tuck Farm. The collision took place just after 5pm on Friday. A car was apparently struck at or near the rear, causing it to careen into a tree and then crash down an embankment, according to West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone.
bpdnews.com
Re-Issue of BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Multiple Individuals in Connection to Recent Shots-Fired Incident in Charlestown
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the individuals shown in the images above in relation to a shots-fired incident that occurred at about 3:56 PM on Monday June 13, 2022, in the area of Walford Way and Polk Street in Charlestown. On arrival, officers located ballistic evidence and damage to two parked motor vehicles as well as an apartment on Polk Street.
