After Uvalde, will Texas lawmakers push for a school discipline crackdown?

Campaign aide to U.S. lawmaker among 4 Muslims killed in New Mexico
The tightknit Muslim community in Albuquerque was rocked by the killings of two Muslim men within a week's span of each other this summer. After funerals were held Friday for the two men, "we thought, OK, we're going to catch a little breather," said Tahir Gauba, director of public affairs at the Islamic Center of New Mexico.
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Night' game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Night" game were:. 01-03-04-05-06-09-10-14-15-20-21-24 (one, three, four, five, six, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
