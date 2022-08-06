UK New Car Sales Are Down, But Electric Cars Continue To Increase

Just 5% of new vans sold in the UK last month were fully electric, leading to fears that manufacturers have “a mountain to climb” ahead of the ban on diesel models.Figures from green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive show 93% of the 17,140 new vans registered in July were diesel-powered.Sales of new diesel and petrol vans and cars will be prohibited in the UK from 2030, with hybrids banned five years later.The 5% market share of pure electric vans in July was up from 3% during the same month last year.But that is dwarfed by the growth in demand for electric...

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO