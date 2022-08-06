ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MI

Rlbagb rlbagb
4d ago

bars are traps. most people just don't go in and have just one drink but In my humble opinion everyone is responsible for over serving this person.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in accidental shooting death of 13-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to the accidental shooting death of 13-year-old Gabe Hojnacki, who was shot and killed by another teen in May. The shooting happened Saturday, May 28 at a home on Alpine Avenue between 8th and 9th Streets in Grand Rapids. Hojnacki and another 13-year-old boy had been playing with a handgun unsupervised when Hojnacki was accidentally shot in the chest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Plainwell Dept. of Public Safety assists on fatal accident

MARTIN—The Plainwell Department of Public Safety was among the agencies that responded to a fatal single-car crash in Martin Township on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, reports of a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue came in 5:12 p.m. Once on scene, law enforcement officers found the vehicle with a single male occupant, who was unconscious and trapped upside down.
PLAINWELL, MI
WLNS

Mason man finds stolen car after police are too busy to help

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Three car thefts and three car break-ins occurred over the weekend in Mason. All in the same apartment complex. Three victims at Beacon Lake Apartments woke up Sunday morning to a nightmare. Their cars were missing. When they called the police, they say they were told they were busy and no […]
MASON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Missing boy, 3, found in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE (11:05 p.m.) - The boy has been found and is safe. Big Rapids Police say law enforcement and area residents scoured the area looking for him. Police found him at his residence at 10:53 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Mecosta County Emergency Management is asking for...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
