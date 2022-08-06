Effective: 2022-08-09 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Houston; Humphreys; Stewart Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Stewart, Houston and Humphreys Counties through 445 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Tennessee Ridge to near Waverly. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Waverly, Erin, McEwen, Tennessee Ridge, Cumberland City and Houston County Airport. This includes Interstate 40 near mile marker 160. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

HOUSTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO