Helwagen Chat: Monday 8:30 p.m. (post questions here)

Watch: No longer a newcomer, Chambers goes into preseason as a leader at linebacker
One year has made a big difference in the football career of Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers. A year ago, Chambers had just made the move from running back to linebacker and was hoping to find some work at some point in the season. When there were injuries and early struggles for the defense, Chambers was pressed into service at linebacker.
Ohio State's Jyaire Brown has black stripe removed
Fall camp is the time of year when college football players can establish themselves. At a place like Ohio State, where the talent pool is so deep, that's often harder for younger players, but these preseason practices allow them to at least begin to make a name for themselves. On...
Ohio State's DeaMonte Trayanum has black stripe removed
When DeaMonte Trayanum made the decision to transfer from Arizona State to Ohio State, he did so with the knowledge that he would move from running back to linebacker. It appears that transition is going about as well as could be expected. While it has not yet been announced by...
Ohio State's Jim Knowles providing confidence as Buckeyes linebackers focus on being tougher
Throughout Ohio State’s fall camp practices, the Buckeyes make various coaches and players available to talk to the media by position. On Tuesday, it was linebacker day, which meant one of the most questioned groups on a struggling defense the last two seasons fielded questions about how they feel they’ve improved.
College Football World Reacts To Most "Annoying" Fan Base Rankings
Who are the most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football?. A recent ranking of the worst fan bases in college football went viral on social media. The Barstool Sports podcast, Unnecessary Roughness, ranked the 10 most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football heading into the 2022 season.
Ohio State has 'long-term' concerns at cornerback, moving DBs around
Ohio State finished its fifth practice of fall camp on Tuesday but is already experiencing some depth issues at a key spot. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles revealed after practice that the Buckeyes have some injuries at cornerback and have had to move players around to cover for guys being out.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State adds four-star pledges in both football and basketball
It was a big weekend on both the gridiron and the hardwood in Columbus. The Buckeyes secured a pledge from an in-state linebacker on the football side of things, and Chris Holtmann followed that up by welcoming a high four-star standout from Kansas. Reese stays home, chooses Buckeyes. Ohio State...
Country's No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
BM5: Back to the Glenville pipeline | Dijon back in the fold? | Vibes from first week of practice
For the first time since Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State has landed a Cleveland Glenville prospect. Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese selected the Buckeyes over the weekend, and Steve Helwagen joins Dave Biddle to discuss that, plus:. * Is 4-star cornerback Dijon Johnson going to recommit to Ohio State? There is some...
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis Thankful for Notre Dame Job, Preparing for Homecoming Against Ohio State
James Laurinaitis is an all-time Buckeye great, but he’ll be standing on the opposite sideline when Notre Dame plays at Ohio Stadium in its Sept. 3 season opener. Laurinaitis is looking forward to his return to Columbus. After all, the Wayzata, Minnesota, native was a Butkus Award winner and three-time All-American at Ohio State who made the Ohio capital his home after an eight-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints.
OSU's Johnson returns to a familiar place
COLUMBUS – Before Paris Johnson Jr. ever played a football game at Ohio State he was being projected as a possible starter at left tackle as a freshman and a future first-round NFL draft choice at that position. Johnson had to wait until his sophomore season last fall to...
Will Jim Knowles bring the defense back at Ohio State?
247Sports' Nick Kosko is joined by Patrick Murphy on the College Football Daily to discuss the outlook for Ohio State in 2022.
Another top Buckeye target will be in Columbus for Ohio State - Notre Dame game
A top Buckeye target tells Bucknuts his next OSU visit will be for the Ohio State - Notre Dame game.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State's men's basketball team learns their first 2022 Maui Invitational opponent
Ohio State’s first opponent in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday. The Buckeyes will play in the third game on the first day of the annual tournament, squaring off against San Diego State. This year’s edition of the tournament will be a little more special than recent years, as COVID-19 has kept the last two tournaments away from Hawaii. In 2020, Asheville, North Carolina was the home of the tournament, followed by last year’s Maui Invitational being played in Las Vegas.
Which Ohio State football players won the fashion show at preseason camp move-in day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s preseason camp move-in day is quickly becoming a chance for walk-ons to make perhaps their most lasting impression. Offensive lineman Toby Wilson figured this out a year ago, when he showed up in a super-patriotic romper like what Fred Flintstone might wear to CPAC. Sunday night he chose a more tasteful ensemble — though it appeared he and walk-on wingman Zak Herbstreit got their Tom Cruise movie homages crossed up.
Late Kick: Under Jim Knowles, could Ohio State have a Top-10 defense in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Buckeyes will completely turn around their defensive fortunes under new coordinator Jim Knowles.
