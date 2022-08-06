ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Daniel Goodfellow leads all-English podium in men’s 3m springboard

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2k47_0h7VLGLU00

Daniel Goodfellow took gold as England secured a one-two-three in the men’s 3m springboard final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Cambridge-born Goodfellow triumphed with a score of 484.45, as Jack Laugher’s bid for a third gold of the Games fell away after he led at the halfway stage but had to settle for bronze.

The Harrogate-born star, who claimed an Olympic silver in this event at Rio in 2016, had triumphed earlier in the week in the 1m springboard and the 3m springboard synchro.

But he created a lot of splash on his fifth dive, a forward four-and-a-half somersaults tuck, scoring just 53.2 in an overall score of 462.3.

Sheffield’s Jordan Houlden took silver.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dawid Malan shines at Headingley as Trent Rockets sink Northern Superchargers

Early success with the ball preceded Dawid Malan’s imperious match-clinching 88 not out as Trent Rockets continued their winning start to the men’s Hundred at the expense of the Northern Superchargers at Headingley.England fringe quick bowler Luke Wood and fellow seamer Luke Fletcher struck twice apiece as the Superchargers, invited to bat, slipped to 68 for six after 53 balls before a blistering 50 off 27 from David Wiese ensured respectability at 152 for eight.But, at a notoriously fast-scoring venue, it was never likely to be enough – and the Rockets won by seven wickets with six balls remaining.Yorkshire’s Malan...
SPORTS
The Independent

Three-time champ Andy Murray bundled out in Montreal as Cameron Norrie wins

Three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men’s number one Cameron Norrie progressed.Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.The Scot was overwhelmed by the 10th seed’s power in the first set before fighting back hard in the second, with his frustration getting the better of him as he smashed his racket on the court several times.Sir Andy...
SPORTS
The Independent

DMP Durham Sharks face a crucial 24 hours in their battle for survival

DMP Durham Sharks have been granted an additional 24 hours to save their Allianz Premier 15s season following three “extraordinary” days of fundraising.Players on the only women’s top-flight rugby side in the North East learned last week they would need to make up a £50,000 shortfall to stay in this year’s competition.What at the time seemed an impossible feat grew ever-closer since a crowdfunding campaign was launched over the weekend,  generating £32,679 which, read a letter from the players, “includes both crowd-funding and sponsorship pledges.”Players had set a deadline of Monday, when they were set to meet with club  officials,...
RUGBY
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand targeted with racist ‘monkey gesture’ by Wolves fan, court told

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand was targeted by racist abuse including a monkey gesture by a “fixated” football fan during a Premier League match, a court had heard.Jamie Arnold is accused of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to Mr Ferdinand by using “threatening, abusive or insulting” words or behaviour at the Wolves v Manchester United match at Molineux on May 23 last year.During the prosecution’s opening of the 32-year-old’s trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, footage was played to jurors, allegedly showing him making a racist gesture.Mr Ferdinand had been at the game – the first time fans had...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Goodfellow
Person
Jack Laugher
The Independent

Rangers into Champions League play-off with stunning comeback

Rangers rewrote their own record books with a thrilling 3-0 Champions League qualifying win over Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox to go through 3-2 on aggregate.The Light Blues had never overcome a 2-0 defeat away from home in the first leg of a European tie but after huffing and puffing in the first half they went ahead with a James Tavernier penalty just before the break.Striker Antonio Colak, who scored twice for Malmo at Ibrox a year ago to knock Rangers out of the Champions League qualifiers, headed in a second in the 58th minute to level the tie.More drama followed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Emma Raducanu suffers first-round exit in Toronto

Emma Raducanu made a first-round exit at the National Bank Open in Toronto after losing in straight sets to defending champion Camila Giorgi.World number 10 and ninth seed Raducanu was beaten 7-6 (0) 6-2 by the Italian world number 29, who was tournament winner in Montreal last year.Raducanu lost in the Citi Open quarter-finals to Liudmila Samsonova in Washington last week and preparations for her US Open title defence later this month were dealt another blow in the city of her birth.A winning start for the defending champ 👏🇮🇹 Camila Giorgi defeats Raducanu to advance in Toronto.#NBO22 pic.twitter.com/bMVPsMBEar— wta (@WTA) August...
TENNIS
GolfWRX

Gary Player accuses son of unauthorized sale of his memorabilia

This morning, Gary Player issued a statement via his Twitter account. According to the statement, Gary’s son, Marc has been auctioning off trophies and memorabilia without his father’s permission. This isn’t the first dispute between Player and his son, Marc. Back in 2020, the nine-time major champion won...
SPORTS
tncontentexchange.com

Daniel Boone softball headed to Little League Softball World Series

For the second consecutive year, Daniel Boone Little League will send a team to the Little League Softball World Series. However, this year’s team features none of the same players and coaches from the squad that made it to the LLSWS last year. Last year’s team made history by...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Springboard#Commonwealth Games#Uk
markerzone.com

PLAYERS TO WATCH AT THE 2022 IIHF WORLD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP

The 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship will get underway on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton (Alberta), with rivals Czechia and Slovakia kicking-off the action at 2 p.m. ET/12 p.m. local. This tournament will start fresh, with results from the cancelled December tournament being wiped. Each nation was able to...
HOCKEY
The Independent

The Independent

784K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy