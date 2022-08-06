ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

17 firefighters missing, dozens of people hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFcZu_0h7VLFSl00

A fire ignited by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility raged uncontrolled Saturday in the Cuban city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing, authorities said.

Firefighters and other specialists were still trying to quell the blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, where the fire began during a thunderstorm Friday night, the Ministry of Energy and Mines said on Twitter.

The government said later that it had asked for help from international experts in “friendly countries” with experience in the oil sector.

The official Cuban News Agency said lightning hit one tank, starting a fire, and the blaze spread to a second tank.

As military helicopters flew overhead dropping water on the blaze, a dense column of black smoke billowed from the facility and spread westward more than 60 miles toward Havana.

The Facebook page of the provincial government of Matanzas said the number of injured had reached 77, with 17 people missing. The president’s office said the missing were all “firefighters who were in the nearest area trying to prevent the spread.”

The accident comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages. There was no immediate word on how much oil had burned or was in danger at the storage facility, which has eight giant tanks that hold oil used to fuel power-generating plants.

“I was in the gym when I felt the first explosion. A column of smoke and terrible fire rose through the skies,” resident Adiel Gonzalez told the Associated Press by phone. “The city has a strong smell of sulfur.”

Authorities said the Dubrocq neighborhood closest to the fire was evacuated. Gonzalez added that some people decided to leave the Versailles district, which is a little farther from the tank farm.

Many ambulances, police and fire engines were seen in the streets of Matanzas, a northern city of about 140,000 on Matanzas Bay.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel traveled to the area of the fire early Saturday, officials said.

Satellite images showed a dense plume of black smoke moving from the point of the fire westward and reaching east to Havana.

The plume might be more than 90 miles long, local meteorologist Elier Pila tweeted.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 27

Don Ames
5d ago

Water on combustible liquid is suicide. Removal of any one of the four elements will extinguish the fire. remove the fuel, heat, oxygen are the easiest ways. Still a difficult task.

Reply
7
Regita DelValle
4d ago

lightning "Ha someone is speaking from above listen to the whisper of your lord but people refuse to so he speaks with the lightning there's been another lightning stike killing 3 and the forth one is fighting to stay alive prayer's for all they were just standing under a tree and the lightning hit sad indeed js listen to the whisper of your lord

Reply(1)
6
Howl at the moon.
5d ago

i don't know how, but this is going increase our gas prices. big oil and the Biden administration will find a way.

Reply(3)
14
Related
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Military Helicopters#Fire Engines#Accident#Cuban News Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
Vice

Wildfires Are Setting Off 100-Year-Old Bombs on WWI Battlefields

A wildfire is consuming Slovenia and as the blaze moves across areas that were once battlefields during World War I, it’s meeting century-old unexploded ordnance with deadly results. According to the Slovenian press, fire swept across a WWI-era bomb on July 22 and detonated it while firefighters worked nearby. Shrapnel buzzed the firefighters but no one was hurt. It’s just one of many such bombs that have exploded due to the fire; officials have stopped counting detonations due to their sheer number, local news reported, only marking ones that explode near roads.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
392K+
Followers
67K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy