Bryan volleyball prepares for 2022 season that begins Tuesday

247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
KBTX.com
Easterwood Airport soaked up the best rain in 68 days Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A last chance effort at rain managed to pop up a summer thunderstorm over parts of Bryan-College Station Monday evening. Measurable rain was recorded at Easterwood Airport for the first time since July 22nd. All said and done, the official rain gauge collected 0.07″ of rain...
KBTX.com
Dozens of high flyers descend into Hearne for Lonestar Paragliding Championship
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The conditions in Hearne were perfect Sunday for flying, but not just any type of flying. High flyers from across the country as far as the Carolinas and New Mexico descended on the Hearne Municipal Airport for the annual Lonestar Paragliding Championship. The week-long competition tests pilots’...
fox44news.com
Marlin aims to build off 2021 momentum in 2022 campaign
MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs are loud, they’re talented and they’re ready for high school football in 2022. Marlin began the Ruben Torres III era as well as you could hope for, beating Crawford in the regional final and making it to the Class 2A state semifinal.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie Park on schedule for Sept. 2 opening
Aggie Park is scheduled to open Sept. 2 and officials from Texas A&M’s Association of Former Students say the park will be “usable and ready to go.”. “The park will probably be 100% done, but there will be a punch list of things we need to fine tune,” said Marty Holmes, vice president of The Association of Former Students who has overseen the development of Aggie Park. “Maybe a plant died, maybe this valve is in the wrong place, or we need some kind of something else, a brick doesn’t look right, whatever. There will be a lot of punch list kind of things, even after Sept. 2, but it’ll be pretty much done.”
KBTX.com
Texas A&M comes in at #7 in preseason coaches poll
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll came out on Monday, and Texas A&M comes in at #7 in the preseason Top 25. Six teams from the Southeastern Conference were ranked with Alabama #1, Georgia #3, Texas A&M #7, Kentucky #21, Arkansas #23, and Ole Miss #24. Ohio State comes in at #2 with Clemson at #4 and Notre Dame rounds out the top 5. Soon to be SEC members Oklahoma and Texas come in ranked #9 and #18 respectively.
Baylor and Texas A&M both in the top-10 in first coaches poll of the season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Both Baylor and Texas A&M are just few weeks away from their respective season openers with high expectations for the 2022 football season. Further proof of that point came on Monday, when both programs earned their way into the top-10 of the first coaches poll of the season. Jimbo Fisher’s […]
KBTX.com
Back to School: Anderson-Shiro CISD superintendent says school safety is priority in preparing for new year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Teachers and staff are back on campus in Anderson-Shiro CISD. The school district hosted convocation Monday in preparation of the new school year, which starts Aug. 17. “We’re always excited about getting kids in the classrooms,” said Superintendent Scott Beene. Beene was on Brazos...
KBTX.com
Schwartzman, Wade Earn World Athletics U20 Championships Gold
SANTIAGO DE CALI, Colombia – Texas A&M track & field All-Americans Ashton Schwartzman and Kennedy Wade won men’s and women’s 4x400m gold medals Saturday night at the World Athletics U20 Championships at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero. Schwartzman ran second leg on the men’s relay as...
KBTX.com
Back to School: North Zulch ISD Superintendent talks new building, school safety
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This will be a busy week for the staff at North Zulch ISD. New teachers report to campus Tuesday and all other teachers return Wednesday. Superintendent Alan Andrus was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the new school year, which begins Aug. 18.
KBTX.com
Former students of E.A. Kemp High School hold historically significant high school reunion
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A special reunion took place Saturday night to reunite all who attended the historically significant Brazos Valley school, that isn’t around anymore. E.A. Kemp High School was once the only African American High School in Brazos County before schools were desegregated during the Civil Rights movement.
lastwordonsports.com
Texas A&M Aggies Bold Predictions
The Texas A&M Aggies started their fall camp this week, meaning the season is near. The quarterback battle continues to be the center of attention, but there are some other storylines that could affect the Aggies’ performance in 2022. This year, Texas A&M’s success is mainly dependent on the performance of its stars, which could translate into a playoff appearance. Here are some bold predictions for the Aggies in 2022.
KBTX.com
Midnight update: Madison County fire contained
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Midnight update: The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire near North Zulch is 100% contained and burned 136 acres. Emergency crews are on the scene of a grass fire near North Zulch in Madison County and they’re asking motorists to stay out of the area.
KBTX.com
Fun for All Bowl-A-Thon receives huge support from the community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The second annual Fun for All Bowl-A-Thon was held on Saturday at Grand Station Entertainment and raised over $20,000 for the Fun for All Playground. The event included opening bowling, a “Fun for All” tournament and a silent auction. Around 30 teams signed up to participate in the event, 11 of which consisted of individuals with special needs.
Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer
FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
KBTX.com
To bring or not to bring: Educators break down what to bring to school and what to leave home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the new school year is just days away, which means stores are packed with parents starting or finishing school shopping for their kids. Educators Fabi Payton and Andrea Alvarado broke down essentials parents should add to their children’s bookbags and those that can be bought later in the year or should be saved for home.
KBTX.com
Blaze in Washington County near Lake Somerville continues to burn
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews worked through the night to battle a fire that has burned through 300 acres. Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Hamff tells KBTX the fire is about 20% contained. Two homes were lost in the blaze but no injuries have been reported.
KBTX.com
Community gathers for ‘Family Fish’ event to support College Station Police Department
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -On Saturday morning, community members gathered at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum for ‘Family Fish’ 2022. The College Station Police Department partnered with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to create an event that offered long-lasting memories with family. Families...
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
KBTX.com
Crash involving 18-wheeler and motorcyle leaves one dead in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Navasota involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at FM 379 and West Grace Street. Officials have closed FM 379 due to the accident. We will update this story...
