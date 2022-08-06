ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former GB Coach Was Asked About Rodgers’s Psychedelics Usage

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhS1I_0h7VKRm200

Luke Getsy had a humorous quote with reporters about Rodgers’s statements on ayahuasca.

Earlier this week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about his use of ayahuasca and how it has aided in his mental health.

Ayahuasca is a psychoactive tea that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT. It has been used for thousands of years for healing purposes in Central and South America.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love,” Rodgers said. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love, that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?,” Rodgers added.

After hearing the clip of Rodgers discussing his ayahuasca use, former Packers quarterbacks coach and current Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy commented on the Rodgers quote.

“I was not invited on those trips. … Hey whatever it takes, I guess,” Getsy said, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times .

When asked if he would have liked to have been invited, Getsy said, “Ehhh…,” and walked away from reporters.

Getsy served as Rodgers’s quarterbacks coach from 2019 to ’21. The duo enjoyed great success together, as over the three seasons, Rodgers threw for 12,416 yards and 111 touchdowns to only 13 interceptions and won a pair of MVP awards.

Getsy was hired as the offensive coordinator in Chicago under new coach Matt Eberflus, and will now man the sidelines of Green Bay’s archrival, facing off against Rodgers and the Packers twice a season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Chicago Bears coverage, go to Bear Digest .

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Made A Rare Admission On Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers hadn't spoken much about his split from Danica Patrick, but that changed this week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on a podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics, including his relationship with Patrick. "I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Psychedelics Usage#The Chicago Sun Times#Mvp
The Spun

Breaking: Pro Bowl Running Back Has Requested A Trade

The Cleveland Browns could be a running back short heading into the 2022 season. According to a report from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. The former Pro Bowl running back is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation. "Kareem Hunt has requested a...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Admits 'End' Is Near: NFL World Reacts

If Aaron Rodgers plays as long as Tom Brady has, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will has a ways to go with his National Football League career. That won't be happening, though. Rodgers, who turns 39 this season, will not be playing until 45 (or older) like Brady. Rodgers recently...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers’ QBs coach makes big Tom Brady statement

Training camp is a time of optimism around the NFL, but one statement from Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp may serve as a warning for the rest of the league more than anything else. Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen had very high praise for Tom Brady when speaking to NBC Sports’ Peter King last week. King relayed that Christensen had recently told GM Jason Licht that Brady is in the best form of his career.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Even Aaron Rodgers knows that Packers stock is worthless

I’ve long believed that Aaron Rodgers and I have more things in common than not. (Now that he’s kinder and gentler, that may no longer be the case.) Here’s one thing we definitely agree on: Packers stock is worthless. The topic emerged during Rodgers’s appearance on Pardon...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Family Photo

Tom Brady celebrated his 45th birthday earlier this week. The legendary NFL quarterback is gearing up for yet another regular season, hoping to win his eighth Super Bowl. Brady received birthday wishes from millions of fans, but his message from his wife, Gisele Bundchen, stood out. "Happy birthday to one...
TAMPA, FL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

87K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy