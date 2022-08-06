Former GB Coach Was Asked About Rodgers’s Psychedelics Usage

Luke Getsy had a humorous quote with reporters about Rodgers’s statements on ayahuasca.

Earlier this week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about his use of ayahuasca and how it has aided in his mental health.

Ayahuasca is a psychoactive tea that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT. It has been used for thousands of years for healing purposes in Central and South America.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love,” Rodgers said. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love, that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?,” Rodgers added.

After hearing the clip of Rodgers discussing his ayahuasca use, former Packers quarterbacks coach and current Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy commented on the Rodgers quote.

“I was not invited on those trips. … Hey whatever it takes, I guess,” Getsy said, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times .

When asked if he would have liked to have been invited, Getsy said, “Ehhh…,” and walked away from reporters.

Getsy served as Rodgers’s quarterbacks coach from 2019 to ’21. The duo enjoyed great success together, as over the three seasons, Rodgers threw for 12,416 yards and 111 touchdowns to only 13 interceptions and won a pair of MVP awards.

Getsy was hired as the offensive coordinator in Chicago under new coach Matt Eberflus, and will now man the sidelines of Green Bay’s archrival, facing off against Rodgers and the Packers twice a season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Chicago Bears coverage, go to Bear Digest .