Dua Lipa Named the Honorary Ambassador of Her Hometown, Kosovo

As Hannah Montanna once said, "you'll always find your way back home," which was exactly the case for Dua Lipa, who's been soaking up all the hometown energy while spending the past week in Prishtina, Kosovo during the Sunny Hill music festival. After traveling the globe all of 2022, the singer's hometown visit couldn't have come at a better time, and Dua has been sure to document all of the meaningful performances, time spent with friends and family, and (of course) fun outfits that have come along with it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO