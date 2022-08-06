ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa Named the Honorary Ambassador of Her Hometown, Kosovo

By Chandler Plante
 3 days ago
Related
Dua Lipa continues to lean into the ever-popular Barbiecore trend, posting a series of snapshots to Instagram on Monday in which she's wearing the iconic doll's favorite color from top to toe. A big fan of the impromptu IG shoot, Lipa struck several poses in the doorway of an elevator, wearing a pale-pink crop top and matching shorts from Givenchy. Both items in the chic set conveyed an athletic air, complete with a belt around the bottom and top bands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
As Hannah Montanna once said, "you'll always find your way back home," which was exactly the case for Dua Lipa, who's been soaking up all the hometown energy while spending the past week in Prishtina, Kosovo during the Sunny Hill music festival. After traveling the globe all of 2022, the singer's hometown visit couldn't have come at a better time, and Dua has been sure to document all of the meaningful performances, time spent with friends and family, and (of course) fun outfits that have come along with it.
CELEBRITIES
