Dua Lipa Named the Honorary Ambassador of Her Hometown, Kosovo

Selena Gomez welcomes her 30th birthday in a yacht alongside rumored partner Andrea Iervolino
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday in Italy, surrounded by her closest friends and a rumored new love. The singer, actress, and businesswoman were captured boarding the luxurious yacht in Positano with a helping hand from Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. According to Elle magazine, Gomez and Iervolino...
Dua Lipa Is Ready For Jazzercise in This Bra-and-Shorts Outfit
Dua Lipa continues to lean into the ever-popular Barbiecore trend, posting a series of snapshots to Instagram on Monday in which she's wearing the iconic doll's favorite color from top to toe. A big fan of the impromptu IG shoot, Lipa struck several poses in the doorway of an elevator, wearing a pale-pink crop top and matching shorts from Givenchy. Both items in the chic set conveyed an athletic air, complete with a belt around the bottom and top bands.
Dua Lipa Looked Pretty in Pink While Wearing a Nylon Crop Top and Matching Short-Shorts
As Hannah Montanna once said, "you'll always find your way back home," which was exactly the case for Dua Lipa, who's been soaking up all the hometown energy while spending the past week in Prishtina, Kosovo during the Sunny Hill music festival. After traveling the globe all of 2022, the singer's hometown visit couldn't have come at a better time, and Dua has been sure to document all of the meaningful performances, time spent with friends and family, and (of course) fun outfits that have come along with it.
