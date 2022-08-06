Tri-Met Train Crashes Into End-of-the-Line Bumper in Milwaukie

The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service from July 25-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 25 A man spat in the face of a customer while inside a store in the 300 block of South First Avenue. The man took off running and was chased by multiple witnesses, who pointed out to responding officers where the man was hiding. The man was located inside...

