Tri-Met Train Crashes Into End-of-the-Line Bumper in Milwaukie

Beaverton Police Log: Car damaged by thrown guitar
The Beaverton Police Department conducted checks and answered calls from July 22-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, July 22 A victim on Southwest Hall Boulevard had $1,577 worth of power tools stolen from his unlocked vehicle. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Davies Road for assault after he scratched, punched and slapped...
Trucks used to try to steal ATM in an early morning heist attempt
Early Tuesday morning, two trucks attempted to steal an ATM from a building in east Portland.
police1.com
Video: Police plane catches shootout in Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the...
Car fire slows traffic on I-205 Southbound
A vehicle fire closed two lanes on I-205 Southbound on Monday morning.
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on Tuesday
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland software company lays off 15% of workforce following acquisition.
Gresham endures ‘dangerous’ weekend after 5 shootings in 3 days
The Gresham Chief of Police is speaking up after a weekend of extreme violence where five shootings took place in less than 72 hours.
PPB: Pedestrian killed after early morning I-84 crash
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle along Interstate 84 early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Cyclist, 24, dies when hit by Lincoln in Clark Co
A 24-year-old bicyclist died when a driver ran a red light and hit him on SR-503 in Clark County, the Washington State Patrol said Saturday night.
Tigard Police ‘blitz’ at Fred Meyer ends with accused shoplifters arrested
A coordinated blitz by the Tigard Police caught several accused shoplifters at a local Fred Meyer.
kptv.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in a crash on Saturday night in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said at about 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Northwest Lower River Road. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Vancouver motorcyclist who had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Hillsboro Police Log: Panhandler arrested for pulling down pants
The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service from July 25-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 25 A man spat in the face of a customer while inside a store in the 300 block of South First Avenue. The man took off running and was chased by multiple witnesses, who pointed out to responding officers where the man was hiding. The man was located inside...
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
Police identify man killed in Salem train collision
Salem police announced Monday that they identified the man who was fatally struck by a train last week.
987thebull.com
Historic NE Portland Theater All But Destroyed In Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire nearly destroyed the historic Roseway Theater early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the building at Northeast 72nd and Sandy Blvd. around 5:45am. The floor began to collapse and fire began burning through the roof, forcing crews to evacuate and fight the flames from outside.
Subaru slams into Aloha fence; Man faces 15 charges
A man now faces 15 new charges on top of a parole warrant after crashing a stolen car and trying to run away from police in an incident completely captured on home surveillance in Aloha.
Shooting near Mary’s Club sparks $5M lawsuit
A new civil lawsuit claims a private security guard was the one who shot and killed a teenager and wounded two others outside Mary's Club in Portland on July 29.
‘It belonged to my dad’: Gresham man’s antique pickup truck stolen twice
GRESHAM, Ore. — The bright orange pickup truck sat outside a Gresham apartment building Sunday morning. To some, the 1974 Datsun is just a regular old truck, but for owner Jesse Christensen, it’s much more. "Had it all my adult life," he said. "It belonged to my dad."
kptv.com
Intruder caught on camera walking around inside Portland woman’s home while she’s asleep
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland woman is shaken up after discovering an intruder was walking around inside her home as she slept. Misha Pierce says she would have never known about the incident, had her son not noticed some of his belongings were missing. This happened about 2:30...
Driver, 15, unhurt in crash that critically hurt motorcyclist, 22
A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a collision with a Dodge Nitro driven by a 15-year-old girl, Vancouver police said.
True Crime Tuesday: An attempted kidnapping in Vancouver
Vancouver Police are still searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping from 2021.
