ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canby Police Make a Splash with Second Annual Community Event

By Tyler Francke
canbyfirst.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on canbyfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Times

Golf tourney set to replace stolen Sherwood church items

St. Francis Catholic Church is seeking to replace stolen pantry food and a Knights of Columbus trailer.A July 28 burglary and theft at St. Francis Catholic Church left the church's food pantry short of 20 dozen eggs, 300 pounds of chicken drumsticks, 50 packages of tofurkey lunch meat and 50 cans of frozen juice from freezers and refrigerators. In addition, the trailer that contains everything to cook the Knights of Columbus' chicken for local events and festivals, including the recent Robin Hood Festival, was stolen as well. Bobbi Fallon, the social action coordinator for the church, said the...
SHERWOOD, OR
Portland Tribune

Public invited to help rename Southwest Portland park and pool

A Park; Wilson Outdoor Pool both slated to be renamed this fall with input from ad hoc committee and online surveyNearly two years after getting a temporary name, A Park in Southwest Portland is slated to be renamed by the city. Portland Parks & Recreation says community input will help determine the new name for the west side park, which was previously called Custer Park until former City Commissioner Amanda Fritz gave it a placeholder name before she left office, with hopes of finding a more suitable name for the city park. "We have put out a call for...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kona Ice#Grill Chill#Canby Police#Cpd#The Canby Current S
kptv.com

2 arrested, 3 given warnings during shoplifting sting in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested during a shoplifting sting at a Fred Meyer store in Tigard last week. Police said detectives with the Tigard Police Commercial Crimes Unit joined loss prevention employees on Aug. 4 at the Fred Meyer, located at 11565 Southwest Pacific Highway, for a “saturation blitz” that focused on people shoplifting or committing criminal activity.
TIGARD, OR
987thebull.com

Historic NE Portland Theater All But Destroyed In Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire nearly destroyed the historic Roseway Theater early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the building at Northeast 72nd and Sandy Blvd. around 5:45am. The floor began to collapse and fire began burning through the roof, forcing crews to evacuate and fight the flames from outside.
PORTLAND, OR
police1.com

Video: Police plane catches shootout in Portland neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Emptying of the Taft Home

Last week’s cover story examined a baffling vacancy at the heart of Portland: a 115-year-old hotel called the Taft Home, which for decades housed people with mental and physical disabilities around the corner from the Crystal Ballroom (“The Mystery of the Taft Home,” WW, July 27). In December, the home’s operator shuttered rather than fix neglect discovered by state regulators. The building now stands vacant—despite being owned by the largest nonprofit provider of subsidized housing in Portland and receiving financing from the city’s Housing Bureau. One of its former residents, Josephine Allen, spent much of the past eight months sleeping in a tent across the street. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

The story of Camp Adair

Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
NEWPORT, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets

If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
PORTLAND, OR
momcollective.com

August Events for Portland Families

We’re winding down the final days of summer, so best to soak up the best Portland and the surrounding area have to offer. Here are a few ways to get out and enjoy the season in and around our fair city while the sun is still shining!. Sand Island...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Panhandler arrested for pulling down pants

The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service from July 25-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 25 A man spat in the face of a customer while inside a store in the 300 block of South First Avenue. The man took off running and was chased by multiple witnesses, who pointed out to responding officers where the man was hiding. The man was located inside...
HILLSBORO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy