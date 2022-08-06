Canby Police Make a Splash with Second Annual Community Event

Read on canbyfirst.com
Golf tourney set to replace stolen Sherwood church items
St. Francis Catholic Church is seeking to replace stolen pantry food and a Knights of Columbus trailer.A July 28 burglary and theft at St. Francis Catholic Church left the church's food pantry short of 20 dozen eggs, 300 pounds of chicken drumsticks, 50 packages of tofurkey lunch meat and 50 cans of frozen juice from freezers and refrigerators. In addition, the trailer that contains everything to cook the Knights of Columbus' chicken for local events and festivals, including the recent Robin Hood Festival, was stolen as well. Bobbi Fallon, the social action coordinator for the church, said the...
Shooting near Mary’s Club sparks $5M lawsuit
A new civil lawsuit claims a private security guard was the one who shot and killed a teenager and wounded two others outside Mary's Club in Portland on July 29.
Tigard Police ‘blitz’ at Fred Meyer ends with accused shoplifters arrested
A coordinated blitz by the Tigard Police caught several accused shoplifters at a local Fred Meyer.
Public invited to help rename Southwest Portland park and pool
A Park; Wilson Outdoor Pool both slated to be renamed this fall with input from ad hoc committee and online surveyNearly two years after getting a temporary name, A Park in Southwest Portland is slated to be renamed by the city. Portland Parks & Recreation says community input will help determine the new name for the west side park, which was previously called Custer Park until former City Commissioner Amanda Fritz gave it a placeholder name before she left office, with hopes of finding a more suitable name for the city park. "We have put out a call for...
kptv.com
2 arrested, 3 given warnings during shoplifting sting in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested during a shoplifting sting at a Fred Meyer store in Tigard last week. Police said detectives with the Tigard Police Commercial Crimes Unit joined loss prevention employees on Aug. 4 at the Fred Meyer, located at 11565 Southwest Pacific Highway, for a “saturation blitz” that focused on people shoplifting or committing criminal activity.
987thebull.com
Historic NE Portland Theater All But Destroyed In Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire nearly destroyed the historic Roseway Theater early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the building at Northeast 72nd and Sandy Blvd. around 5:45am. The floor began to collapse and fire began burning through the roof, forcing crews to evacuate and fight the flames from outside.
police1.com
Video: Police plane catches shootout in Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the Emptying of the Taft Home
Last week’s cover story examined a baffling vacancy at the heart of Portland: a 115-year-old hotel called the Taft Home, which for decades housed people with mental and physical disabilities around the corner from the Crystal Ballroom (“The Mystery of the Taft Home,” WW, July 27). In December, the home’s operator shuttered rather than fix neglect discovered by state regulators. The building now stands vacant—despite being owned by the largest nonprofit provider of subsidized housing in Portland and receiving financing from the city’s Housing Bureau. One of its former residents, Josephine Allen, spent much of the past eight months sleeping in a tent across the street. Here’s what our readers had to say:
oregoncoasttoday.com
The story of Camp Adair
Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
Gresham endures ‘dangerous’ weekend after 5 shootings in 3 days
The Gresham Chief of Police is speaking up after a weekend of extreme violence where five shootings took place in less than 72 hours.
Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets
If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
‘It belonged to my dad’: Gresham man’s antique pickup truck stolen twice
GRESHAM, Ore. — The bright orange pickup truck sat outside a Gresham apartment building Sunday morning. To some, the 1974 Datsun is just a regular old truck, but for owner Jesse Christensen, it’s much more. "Had it all my adult life," he said. "It belonged to my dad."
momcollective.com
August Events for Portland Families
We’re winding down the final days of summer, so best to soak up the best Portland and the surrounding area have to offer. Here are a few ways to get out and enjoy the season in and around our fair city while the sun is still shining!. Sand Island...
KATU.com
11th annual 'Kyron's Car Show' raising awareness on missing Oregon child's case
It’s been more than 12 years since Kyron Horman disappeared from his elementary school in Northwest Portland, and the community gathered over the weekend for a car show that looks to keep the search going. Sunday was the 11th annual Kyron's Car Show in Beaverton. Kyron was last seen...
kptv.com
Intruder caught on camera walking around inside Portland woman’s home while she’s asleep
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland woman is shaken up after discovering an intruder was walking around inside her home as she slept. Misha Pierce says she would have never known about the incident, had her son not noticed some of his belongings were missing. This happened about 2:30...
Hillsboro Police Log: Panhandler arrested for pulling down pants
The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service from July 25-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 25 A man spat in the face of a customer while inside a store in the 300 block of South First Avenue. The man took off running and was chased by multiple witnesses, who pointed out to responding officers where the man was hiding. The man was located inside...
Focus on murdered, missing Indigenous people extends beyond reservations
When Laura John started working as the city of Portland’s first full-time tribal relations director, she heard a common complaint from Indigenous community members: police weren’t taking action on missing and murdered Indigenous persons, one of the most alarming problems facing the urban Native community. “I was getting...
Subaru slams into Aloha fence; Man faces 15 charges
A man now faces 15 new charges on top of a parole warrant after crashing a stolen car and trying to run away from police in an incident completely captured on home surveillance in Aloha.
Trucks used to try to steal ATM in an early morning heist attempt
Early Tuesday morning, two trucks attempted to steal an ATM from a building in east Portland.
KGW
A look back on Portland's historic Roseway Theater
The Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. The cause is still under investigation.
