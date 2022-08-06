Look: Bryant Young's Heartbreaking Hall Of Fame Speech Is Going Viral

Read on thespun.com
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith
Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo
It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend's Favorite Beach Photos
It's almost football season, which means summer is coming to a close. It's been a fun summer for Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback. Buffett and Dak Prescott have been dating for multiple years. The former Texas college student was there with Prescott during his recovery from serious leg injury.
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin
Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
realitytitbit.com
Claim To Fame viewers thought Brett Favre's daughter was related to The Hills star
Last night’s Claim To Fame’s shock elimination has left Brittany Favre’s name on everybody’s lips. The new ABC show has been compared to a Big Brother X The Masked Singer crossover – and we just can’t get enough. Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas,...
Aaron Rodgers Made A Rare Admission On Danica Patrick
Aaron Rodgers hadn't spoken much about his split from Danica Patrick, but that changed this week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on a podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics, including his relationship with Patrick. "I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she...
Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Browns: NFL World Reacts
Should the Cleveland Browns take a look at Colin Kaepernick with Deshaun Watson facing a lengthy NFL suspension this fall?. Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the season, though the NFL is appealing Judge Sue Robinson's ruling, meaning Watson could be out for much longer. If...
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Boat Photo
Former racing star Danica Patrick had some fun on the water earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver caught her first fish and has the photos to prove it. Patrick shared some racy photos of her first fishing outing on social media, including a photo of her kissing her first caught fish on the boat.
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey co-stars on "The Bachelorettes"
ICU nurse Gabby Windey began a fresh quest for love, debuting alongside Rachel Recchia in Monday night's premiere of "The Bachelorette" on ABC. What's new: This is the first time in the show's 19-season history that two women will co-star.Each handed out "first impression roses" to their favorite guys on Monday's episode.Windey had chemistry with Mario, a personal trainer, and Erich, a real estate analyst — who both earned a first-date kiss. She also seemed to have a spark with the contestant who arrived on horseback, inexplicably shirtless. Driving the news: Windey, a former Broncos cheerleader, was picked in March to lead the new season. She brought her would-be-beau, bachelor Clayton Echard, to Denver during last season's "The Bachelor."Echard ultimately rejected Windey, giving her the chance to star on the new show. Of note: Windey, an Illinois native, previously worked at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and graduated from UCCS.What to watch: It's unclear what will happen if the two bachelorettes fall for the same bachelor. Even host Jesse Palmer said he wasn't sure.
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case
The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Cale Gundy, a longtime assistant football coach at Oklahoma, saw a "shameful" word on the screen of a player's iPad, read it out loud at a team meeting and resigned from the program, he announced on social media. Gundy announced his resignation late Sunday on Twitter....
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What Cale Gundy Said in Resignation Statement After Saying 'Shameful' Word
Gundy acknowledged while he had read the word off the screen of a player's iPad he ""should never - under any circumstance - have uttered" it.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Marriage Admission
If you follow Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen on social media, their life looks like a fairytale. After all, we're talking about a legendary NFL quarterback and one of the greatest supermodels of all-time. This week, Gisele wished Brady a happy birthday with a picturesque post. Things aren't always this...
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant celebrate Sabrina Ionescu’s otherworldly WNBA accomplishment
Both Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu after the New York Liberty guard established a new league benchmark on Saturday. Ionescu’s achievement wasn’t a total surprise, since she was the top overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft after...
Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Danica Patrick: NFL World Reacts
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed quite the power couple for a while. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the former racing star dated for a couple of years, before calling it quits during the pandemic. Recently, Rodgers opened up about Patrick, revealing a story from their relationship. “I...
