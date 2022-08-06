ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

2 arrested, 3 given warnings during shoplifting sting in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested during a shoplifting sting at a Fred Meyer store in Tigard last week. Police said detectives with the Tigard Police Commercial Crimes Unit joined loss prevention employees on Aug. 4 at the Fred Meyer, located at 11565 Southwest Pacific Highway, for a “saturation blitz” that focused on people shoplifting or committing criminal activity.
Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets

If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
UPDATE: Coast Guard, partner organizations conclude removal of pollution threats from sunken ferry in Astoria, OR

ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite...
Opinion: How does Clerk Sherry Hall keep getting reelected?

Oregon City resident: I'm scratching my head after receiving incorrect Voters' Pamphlet in mayoral election.How many times will Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall get away with screwing up an election before voters dump her? Hall's latest instance of malfeasance came to light when I opened the official envelope, with her name prominently displayed, and pulled out the ballot for Oregon City mayor — and the Voters' Pamphlet for the Oak Lodge Water Services District board! Time after time after time I have scratched my head, wondering how Sherry Hall manages to get reelected. A search on the internet turned up a whole raft of mishaps that I either didn't know about or had forgotten. I also learned that after 20 years in office, she confounds subordinates with her lack of understanding of election procedures. She rarely admits or takes responsibility for errors, and her excuses are invariably lame. In 2012, a temporary elections worker, Deanna Swenson, got caught tampering with ballots. Could that be the secret of Hall's election success? David Hedges is an Oregon City resident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized

A Redmond man and woman were arrested as they arrived home late last week, allegedly returning from a trip to the Portland area to buy drugs to distribute, and were found to possess fentanyl and methamphetamine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Their home was raided as well. The post Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized appeared first on KTVZ.
PBOT bows to neighbors - blocks cars from 'Arleta Triangle'

The triangular intersection has been seen as neighbors to be helping shooters speed away -- now it shouldn'tAs part of their safety and livability campaign for Mt. Scott-Arleta, its neighbors have been lobbying the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to close the diagonal street part of the "Arleta Triangle", at the intersection of S.E. 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. "From May through June, Portland State University helped us survey neighbors about this idea," Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association Chair Matchu Williams told THE BEE. "The project generated input from 190 respondents in five languages." The short street was seen as helping...
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
Bougie bargains and community care in Central Beaverton

Tanya Hawkins feels called to help people in need. Through her resale shop, she and a small army of volunteers are doing just that.The atmosphere in the shop on the corner of Southwest Fifth and Main streets in Central Beaverton is more like a house party with regulars coming and going — sometimes there to pick up a bag of clothes purchased online, sometimes to shop in person among friends. To the uninitiated, it's hard to tell the customers from the help, because they're all customers and they all seem to help. The friendly atmosphere is driven by Tanya Hawkins,...
Hillsboro Police Log: Panhandler arrested for pulling down pants

The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service from July 25-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 25 A man spat in the face of a customer while inside a store in the 300 block of South First Avenue. The man took off running and was chased by multiple witnesses, who pointed out to responding officers where the man was hiding. The man was located inside...
