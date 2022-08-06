Read on www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
Related
kptv.com
2 arrested, 3 given warnings during shoplifting sting in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested during a shoplifting sting at a Fred Meyer store in Tigard last week. Police said detectives with the Tigard Police Commercial Crimes Unit joined loss prevention employees on Aug. 4 at the Fred Meyer, located at 11565 Southwest Pacific Highway, for a “saturation blitz” that focused on people shoplifting or committing criminal activity.
WWEEK
Portland’s Communities of Color Are Dying at Especially High Rates During the Pandemic. Help Us Investigate Why.
During the pandemic, Portlanders have been hit especially hard, dying in greater numbers from the COVID-19 virus along with homicides, drug overdoses, suicides and summertime heat waves. No single community has been affected more in Portland than communities of color, mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets
If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
Tigard Police ‘blitz’ at Fred Meyer ends with accused shoplifters arrested
A coordinated blitz by the Tigard Police caught several accused shoplifters at a local Fred Meyer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These 12 Oregon counties at high risk for COVID, should consider masks: CDC
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The majority of Oregon counties are in a medium risk or lower category for COVID-19, with 12 Oregon counties still being recommended to wear masks by federal health officials.
Unitus credit union to leave downtown Portland headquarters
Unitus Community Credit Union is leaving its headquarters in downtown Portland for Washington County as part of a new strategy it says will ease commuting and collaboration for employees who live outside of Portland. The plan to leave 1300 S.W. Sixth Ave., a building called Unitus Plaza since the credit...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
UPDATE: Coast Guard, partner organizations conclude removal of pollution threats from sunken ferry in Astoria, OR
ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite...
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
philomathnews.com
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
Opinion: How does Clerk Sherry Hall keep getting reelected?
Oregon City resident: I'm scratching my head after receiving incorrect Voters' Pamphlet in mayoral election.How many times will Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall get away with screwing up an election before voters dump her? Hall's latest instance of malfeasance came to light when I opened the official envelope, with her name prominently displayed, and pulled out the ballot for Oregon City mayor — and the Voters' Pamphlet for the Oak Lodge Water Services District board! Time after time after time I have scratched my head, wondering how Sherry Hall manages to get reelected. A search on the internet turned up a whole raft of mishaps that I either didn't know about or had forgotten. I also learned that after 20 years in office, she confounds subordinates with her lack of understanding of election procedures. She rarely admits or takes responsibility for errors, and her excuses are invariably lame. In 2012, a temporary elections worker, Deanna Swenson, got caught tampering with ballots. Could that be the secret of Hall's election success? David Hedges is an Oregon City resident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Channel 6000
A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized
A Redmond man and woman were arrested as they arrived home late last week, allegedly returning from a trip to the Portland area to buy drugs to distribute, and were found to possess fentanyl and methamphetamine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Their home was raided as well. The post Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized appeared first on KTVZ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Christine Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR
The Republican candidate for governor in Oregon, Christine Drazan, has called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness.
PBOT bows to neighbors - blocks cars from 'Arleta Triangle'
The triangular intersection has been seen as neighbors to be helping shooters speed away -- now it shouldn'tAs part of their safety and livability campaign for Mt. Scott-Arleta, its neighbors have been lobbying the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to close the diagonal street part of the "Arleta Triangle", at the intersection of S.E. 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. "From May through June, Portland State University helped us survey neighbors about this idea," Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association Chair Matchu Williams told THE BEE. "The project generated input from 190 respondents in five languages." The short street was seen as helping...
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
Kent leads Herrera Beutler in latest WA 3rd tally
A total of 257 votes separates incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler and GOP challenger Joe Kent in the race for the second and final spot in the Washington 3rd Congressional District race.
Police identify man killed in Salem train collision
Salem police announced Monday that they identified the man who was fatally struck by a train last week.
Bougie bargains and community care in Central Beaverton
Tanya Hawkins feels called to help people in need. Through her resale shop, she and a small army of volunteers are doing just that.The atmosphere in the shop on the corner of Southwest Fifth and Main streets in Central Beaverton is more like a house party with regulars coming and going — sometimes there to pick up a bag of clothes purchased online, sometimes to shop in person among friends. To the uninitiated, it's hard to tell the customers from the help, because they're all customers and they all seem to help. The friendly atmosphere is driven by Tanya Hawkins,...
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Hillsboro Police Log: Panhandler arrested for pulling down pants
The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service from July 25-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 25 A man spat in the face of a customer while inside a store in the 300 block of South First Avenue. The man took off running and was chased by multiple witnesses, who pointed out to responding officers where the man was hiding. The man was located inside...
Comments / 0