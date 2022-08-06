Investigation into Massive Mt. Angel Fire Fails to Determine Cause

Read on canbyfirst.com
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon BLM worker rescues young horse trapped in mud
An Oregon Bureau of Land Management worker is being credited with rescuing a foal that was trapped in the mud last week. BLM shared video of the rescue. It happened last Wednesday near Three Lakes Waterhole in a remote area Southern Oregon about 65 miles east of Lakeview. BLM said...
Driver reports hitting bear cub while traveling Mississippi highway
A Mississippi driver reported hitting a bear cub while traveling on a rural highway this weekend. Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from a driver who said they had hit the animal on Saturday at about 4 p.m. on Highway 465 near Eagle Lake. It occurred while the area was experiencing torrential rain.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Couple flying small plane across Michigan to visit family vanished 45 years ago -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Couple flying small plane from Macomb County across Michigan vanished on 4th of July 45 years ago. A couple vanished 45 years ago while flying...
Michigan driver dies after rolling vehicle over while swerving to avoid deer
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after rolling their vehicle over while swerving to avoid a deer, according to authorities. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies about 4:17 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, were dispatched to the area of Duce and Beard roads in Kenockee Township following reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
Oregon Rescue Squad Recovers Mount Hood Climber’s Body Months After Her Death
The identity of the Mount Hood climber and her companion have both been revealed after her body was finally able to be reached. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirms the body of 34-year-old Pradnya Mohite of Issaquah, Washington was recovered from Oregon’s Mount Hood on Saturday, August 6. Her recovery comes nearly five months after her death on the treacherous part of the mountain.
kwos.com
Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake
Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
Gas is dropping in Oregon. Fill up for under $4.50 at these stations
Gas prices are dropping across the U.S. -- and Oregon pump prices are reflecting the change.
abc12.com
Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
yourbigsky.com
Montana fatality crashes sharp increase in July
After Montana’s crash fatality numbers dropped significantly in the first part of 2022, they increased drastically in the month of July. “Vehicle drivers need to wear their seatbelts and motorcycle drivers need to take wearing a helmet seriously,” MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said. 35 people died on Montana’s...
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Bullets were found in houses and cars on the block.
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family exhumes remains and finds Clinton Township cemetery had reburied debris, pieces of casket
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Metro Detroit family had to go digging for answers after they were told a Clinton Township cemetery mistreated their father’s gravesite. They said the gravesite was disturbed and the cemetery gave them explanations that just didn’t make any sense. Then, secret photos were shared with the family.
kptv.com
Teen hits pedestrian, leads deputies on high-speed chase in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A teenager was arrested after leading deputies on a chase that at times reached over 110 mph in Orchards on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies saw a stolen car parked at a...
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
fox2detroit.com
Passenger fatally ejected from rolled car after driver swerves to avoid deer
KENOCKEE TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The passenger in a car was fatally ejected from the vehicle after the driver lost control while swerving around a deer. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal one-car crash that happened at 4:17 a.m. on Duce Road and Beard Road.
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
Missouri spelunkers find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Comments / 0