WDBJ7.com
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A father and two children were taken to a hospital after a crash in Roanoke County Thursday morning. One of the children has been released. Police say the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. near the 6000 block of Merriman Rd. A man was driving an...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
wfxrtv.com
Person injured after lightning strikes house in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A person has reportedly been injured after lightning struck a Franklin County residential structure on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a 911 call center says that one person was taken to the hospital after lightning hit a home on Double Branch Road.
WDBJ7.com
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near school
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested after a police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary School early Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Police say they responded to Wood Thrush Trail around 5:30 a.m. for reports of two men, 5′6″ to 5′8″...
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man found lying in yard with gunshot wounds
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police found a man lying in a front yard with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday. Police were notified just after 7 in the evening of a person who had been shot in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue Southwest. The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke...
Bolt Road back open after earlier closure
UPDATE: Tuesday, August 9, 2022: FAIRDALE, WV (WVNS) — Bolt Road in Fairdale is back open after an earlier car accident. At this time, no injuries were confirmed. Drivers are asked to remain cautious when driving through the area. Stick with 59News for more updates. RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — Bolt Road in Fairdale is closed […]
wymt.com
Virginia Energy declares Abandoned Mine Land emergencies following heavy rainfall
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declared two Abandoned Mine Land (AML) emergencies on Wednesday following recent heavy rainfall. Both emergencies were declared in the Pound community of Wise County. According to officials, an underground mine partially fell in on Sunnydale Farm...
WSAZ
One dead following collision on Bolt Road
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - One is dead after collision on Bolt Road in Fairdale, West Virginia. A car collided with semi-truck near Maple Meadow Mining Road at 2:30 on Tuesday morning. Jan Care Ambulance, Trap Hill volunteer Fire Department and Lester Volunteer Fire Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
WSET
Roanoke man found dead on Hardy Road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday Roanoke County Police received reports of a deceased man found in the 2000 block of Hardy Road, law enforcement says. Although no details are public about the man's death, Roanoke County Police said no evidence of foul play was discovered. The man was...
wfxrtv.com
Police identify man found dead in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday afternoon, police shared the identity of a man whose body was discovered in Roanoke County last week. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a call came in at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 about a dead man in the 2000 block of Hardy Road.
wfxrtv.com
VSP: ATMs destroyed, cash stolen in southwest Virginia
(WFXR) — Virginia State Police are turning to the southwest Virginia community for help as they investigate the destruction of ATMs at banks in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. According to authorities, the first incident took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the Town of Haysi. Even...
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
WDBJ7.com
Man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Phillip Mills, 28, after he was reported missing to the E911 Communications Center Monday. He was last reported seen Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Rocky Mount, and was driving a beige 2001 Chevrolet S10 truck.
WDBJ7.com
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
In this update, superintendents in western Mass. held a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID guidance for their classrooms, U.S. lawmakers are focused on passing legislation that helps the consumer amid inflation, and today is day 10 in the trial of the West Springfield man accused of causing a crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire back in 2019. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
wfxrtv.com
Woman’s purse stolen from car amid string of smash-and-grabs outside Christiansburg gyms
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Amid an investigation into recent smash-and-grabs from cars in Christiansburg, authorities urge community members to either keep valuables in their trunks or take them with you. WFXR News’ Rhian Lowndes spoke with one woman whose purse was stolen from her car while she was working...
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek fire deemed accidental, damages estimated at $350k
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire on Peters Creek Road Sunday morning has been deemed an accident, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded at 3:34 a.m. to the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd and found a commercial building with heavy smoke and flames. Crews say the fire...
WBTV
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to supply chain issues and race tire shortage, the North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled one of its events this month. The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19-20 has been canceled and all fans who purchased tickets, pit passes or camping spots will automatically receive a full refund.
WDBJ7.com
School supply drive “Park It on the Market” Friday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ALCOVA Mortgage, in partnership with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools, will be hosting a school supply drive on Roanoke’s Historic City Market Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00am-4:00pm. The event dubbed “Park It on the Market” has a goal of filling an...
wfxrtv.com
Police seek thieves connected with car break-ins in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Christiansburg Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a person connected with several car thefts on Friday morning. Police say it happened in the early morning on Friday, Aug. 5 when several parked cars outside of multiple gyms and fitness centers were broken into in Christiansburg.
