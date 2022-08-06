Natural gas line leak closed Republic, Mo. Walmart for a short time on Saturday

Read on www.ky3.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vehicle crashes into Webb City Burger King
WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:45 p.m. Monday reports of a vehicle into the side of Burger King, 1312 S Madison. On the scene we are told the female driver failed to stop pulling into a parking spot. She was not injured. No one inside the building was injured. They remain open in the Drive-Thru only. The lobby is now...
KYTV
Storms damage trees in the Ozarks Monday evening
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - More storms soaked Springfield and surrounding areas uprooting trees. The storms knocked down trees in the Cedarbrook Subdivision in Republic. One tree ripped down tree branches. The storms also downed power lines in Nixa and Branson. We have not heard of any injuries. To report a...
Monday storms leave many rural homes without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
KYTV
City of Diggins, Mo. adds new storm siren
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - A small Webster County community celebrated a newly operational storm siren. Table Rock Alerting System donated the refurbished equipment, saving the community thousands of dollars. The company’s owner says even in an era of smartphones and weather radios, sirens like these also save lives. “It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday’s storms
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Clean-up efforts are underway in Branson neighborhoods after Monday’s strong winds and heavy rain damaged trees and left debris scattered. When they woke up Tuesday morning, Branson residents said the storm scattered limbs across the subdivision, and trees were blocking the roadway in some areas. Lakewood estate maintenance crews say it will take a few days to clean up all of the debris. T.
KYTV
Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance
Patchy heavy rain is possible again today, though storms won't be as widespread. Temperatures should stay in the 80s.
Power outages across the region as storms roll through
JOPLIN REGION — About 7:35 p.m. Monday reports of multiple power outages across the Joplin area. Initially just over 3,000 were without power. Traffic lights were reported out: 7th and Florida 7th and St Louis 4th and St Louis The Joplin outage (about 2,000) was attributed to a transformer that blew about 7:35 p.m. Power was restored to the middle...
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dump truck crashes and burns off I-44 in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:15 a.m. Monday, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. Joplin Police Officer Dalton Farmer told KOAM’s Shannon Becker that the driver refused transport to a hospital. Farmer said the dump truck experienced a flat tire before veering through a guardrail, going down an embankment and crashing. The...
KTTS
Winning Show Me Cash Sold in Springfield Unclaimed
(KTTS News) – If you purchased a Show Me Cash Prize at a Kum N Go off West Battlefield at the end of July, you may want to check your ticket. A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize is currently unclaimed in Springfield. The ticket was sold at the Kum...
KYTV
Springfield housing market shows signs of slowdown; experts don’t expect crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic impacted the housing market, but now we are seeing a slowdown. “If prices aren’t decreasing, there are certainly not increasing at the rate that they were,” Dr. David Mitchell, director of the Bureau of Economic Research and director of the Center for Economic Education at Missouri State University, says.
KYTV
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages full of rice and anti-Semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SUV T-boned on Murphy Blvd, overturns near former Sears Plaza
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a two vehicle t-bone rollover crash near 9th and S Murphy Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. An SUV was came to rest on its side in the middle of the intersection.
Some areas get rain, burn bans remain in place; Marionville City Fire grassfires this week caused by open burning
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Although some have received rain this week across the region burn bans still remain in effect. Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. the Springfield area experienced a stationary thunderstorm as described by the National Weather Service Springfield. Up to four inches of rain fell and a Flash Flood Watch was issued.
MoDOT announces Exit 18 Ramp closure for August 15
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – MoDOT announced this week its plans to close Westbound I-44-to-Northbound I-49 Ramp (Exit 18) starting August 15th. Officials say the project will help widen and extend the ramp to better improve traffic and safety. MoDOT says residents should use alternate routes for up to 30...
KYTV
Bullfighter injured at Ozark Empire Fair event Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bullfighter suffered injuries during Friday night’s Extreme Freestyle Bullfighting event at the Ozark Empire Fair. The bull hit the fighter several different times. Fair officials say he suffered a broken leg but otherwise is doing okay. Fair officials did not release the name of...
KYTV
Do Good With Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 2
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Saving a Springfield landmark. That became one of Amy Blansit’s goals, the CEO of Drew Lewis Foundation said while describing the nonprofit’s origin story. In this second part of a Do Good with Daniel series, Daniel Posey highlights how the Ozarks’ organization started, the role The Great Recession played, and the nonprofit’s ongoing work to give back in the community.
City of Joplin announces new Manager for Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin today announced its new Airport Manager for Joplin Regional Airport, Bart Starkey. Officials say the position opened up after long-time manager Steve Stockam retired in April of this year. Starkey has broad management experience from 21 years with the Federal Bureau of...
KTLO
Man, teen injured in 1-vehicle accident in Ozark County
Two Theodosia residents were transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center after being hurt in a one-vehicle accident in Ozark County Tuesday morning. Forty-three-year-old Micheal Renne had minor injuries, and his passenger, a 15-year-old male, suffered moderate injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Renne and the teen...
How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
Comments / 0