CINCINNATI (AP) — An armed man who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene, leading to an hourlong standoff Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Highway State Patrol said. The man, who has not been identified, was shot after he raised a gun toward police, said Lt. Nathan Dennis, a patrol spokesperson. The shooting took place shortly after 3 p.m. The man, wearing body armor, fled the FBI office, drove onto Interstate-71, then left the highway and abandoned his car on a nearby country road. The confrontation came as officials warned of an increase in threats against federal agents in the days following a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 MINUTES AGO