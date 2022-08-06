ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian killed in crash near Arvada

By Robert Garrison
 3 days ago
DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Arvada in Jefferson County Friday night.

A vehicle, driven by a 50-year-old man from Denver, struck and killed a pedestrian, a 40-year-old Arvada man, near the intersection of West 56 th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m.

It’s unclear if the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was inside a crosswalk or in the roadway at the time of the crash. Additional details were not provided.

The driver remained on scene and no charges are pending as of now. The CSP said they are still investigating the incident.

9NEWS

Man found dead in southwest Denver

DENVER — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found in southwest Denver Monday as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said around 3:20 p.m. that they were conducting an outdoor death investigation in the 9000-block of West Saratoga Place, which is near the Southwest Recreation Center. Police later said they are investigating the man's death as a homicide.
DENVER, CO
KRDO

A DUI crash in Douglas County left two dead and others in critical condition

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 6, 2022, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash just before midnight. A CSP Trooper told our Denver partner 9News that one vehicle was being driven by a 25-year-old, Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, from Colorado Springs. According to CSP, Avalos-Trujillo was suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash and hit the other vehicle head-on.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
