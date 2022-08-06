ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Owner apologizes after his snake ‘terrorized’ Raleigh community last summer

By Gilat Melamed
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxbK3_0h7VIFM800

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owner of a venomous zebra cobra that was on the loose in Raleigh last summer made his final appearance in court Friday morning.

Chris Gifford’s snake was missing for several months before it was spotted on a porch in a northwest Raleigh neighborhood last June.

He has this message: “All I can really say is I just apologize for the community, what I did, I terrified a lot of people.”

Gifford did not report the snake missing.

Owner of escaped Raleigh zebra cobra must turn over 75 snakes, pay $13K in restitution

“Huge mistake that I made, clearly, I know there are a lot of people that keep these animals I hope they learn from the mistake,” he said.

In court Friday, Gifford’s last remaining charge, failing to report a missing snake was dismissed. The other 39 charges of improper enclosure and mislabeled enclosure were dropped last summer when he entered into a plea agreement

His attorney, Anna Felts, said he followed the rules of a year-long probation and paid more than $13,000 that he was ordered to pay to cover the cost of emergency responders.

“He’s done everything to remedy it, and you know as we discussed I think really the community has learned a lot about snakes and the protection and the laws have been changed,” Felts said.

After months of debate, the Raleigh City Council passed a wild animal ban last month . People who already own banned animals like venomous snakes that can cause death or serious illness and injuries, can keep them as long as they’re registered with the city.

Gifford’s advice to those owners is to learn from him.

“If something ever happens you make the call, the call that I didn’t make,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Durham police make 8 recent arrests in murder cases

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been more than 20 homicides in Durham so far this year, Durham police are making progress in solving the cases. Since July 1, Durham police have arrested at least eight murder suspects in connection with at least six different homicides that have happened so far this year.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

25-year-old killed in Durham motorcycle crash: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a serious traffic crash turned fatal Monday morning after a motorcycle and SUV collided, shutting down the southbound lane of N. Duke Street in Durham for a few hours. The crash took place at the intersection of N. Duke Street and Holt School...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#The Raleigh City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
athleticbusiness.com

Vandals Hit Community Rec Center Twice in One Week

A community recreation center in Durham, N.C., was vandalized twice over the course of a week. Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to learn of the damage to the TA Grady Recreation Center. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh hosting gun buyback event in August

The City of Raleigh will launch a gun buyback program on Saturday, Aug. 20. Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin shared the news with WRAL on Monday after a successful event in Durham, where nearly 300 firearms, including 10 military-style weapons, were turned in. "Our chief has done a great job of...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy funeral

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy