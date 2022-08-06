ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘Rarest baseball card in the world’ sells for record price

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Reiner
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fV4uP_0h7VIBpE00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. ( WKBN )- A baseball card of a Pittsburgh Pirates legend was just purchased for millions.

According to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette , the 1909-1911 T206 card of Honus Wagner sold for $7.25 million as a part of Goldin Auctions. Ken Goldin, of Goldin Auctions, oversaw the purchase of what is now the most expensive card ever purchased and says there are less than 50 authenticated T-206 Wagner cards.

USA Today reports that the buyer and seller chose to stay anonymous and that the card is considered to be the rarest baseball card in the world.

Dollywood’s newest rollercoaster marks longest one yet

Goldin Auctions said that the previous record for the T206 of Wagner was $6.6 million and that the card was sold in August 2021.

According to the National Baseball Hall Of Fame , Wagner spent all of his 21 seasons (1897-1917) with the Pirates, his hometown team. The shortstop won the National League batting title eight times and he won a World Series title with Pittsburgh in 1909.

Wagner was one of the first five players elected to the National Baseball Hall Of Fame in 1936.

Collectors also have their eyes on another ultra-rare baseball card that is up for sale until the auction ends Aug. 27 – a mint condition Mickey Mantle card from 1952.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFrA0_0h7VIBpE00
A Mickey Mantle baseball card is displayed at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Thursday, July 21, 2022. The mint-condition Mantle card is expected to sell well into the millions when bidding ends at the end of the month. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The owner, Anthony Giordano, is described by the Associated Press as a waste management entrepreneur from New Jersey. Giordano paid $50,000 for the card at a New York City card show in 1991.

As for the card itself, the condition is near-perfect and Heritage Auctions, which is handling the bidding, estimates that it could fetch more than $10 million by the end of the auction.

“The quality of the card is the key,” Derek Grady, executive vice president of sports auctions for Heritage Auctions, told the Associated Press. “Four sharp corners, the gloss and the color jumps off the card.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Police search for Bristol boy who may have handgun

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy who may have a handgun. A news release from the agency named the juvenile as Anthony Cook, who was reportedly last seen at his Bristol, Virginia home on Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
ESPN

Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley leaving Boston Red Sox booth after 2022, his 50th season in MLB

BOSTON -- Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley said Monday he will be leaving the Boston Red Sox broadcasts at the end of the season, his 50th in major league baseball. Eckersley, who was drafted by Cleveland as a California high schooler in 1972, went on to pitch 24 seasons for Cleveland, Boston, the Cubs, Oakland and St. Louis, becoming both a 20-win starter in 1978 and a 50-save reliever in 1992. He won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards in 1992 while playing for the Athletics.
BOSTON, MA
WJHL

THP: 2 killed in Unicoi County crash involving 2 motorcycles, car

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a Wednesday night crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Unicoi County. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Simerly Creek Road and Jack Berry Road in the Limestone Cove area. The highway […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Card#Heritage Auctions#Auction#New York City#In The World#Mlb#Sports#Rarest#T 206#The National League
WJHL

Elizabethton man sentenced to 10 years for unlawfully having handgun

(WJHL) — An Elizabethton man on Monday pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun illegally. A release from District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin revealed Keion Thomas Perkins, 26, received a 10-year sentence — 30% of which he must serve before parole eligibility. The charge and guilty plea stemmed from a Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrest. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

‘There’s a lot of disappointment’: Washington Co., TN election official weighs in on plummeting voter turnout

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – With another election night over, officials and candidates alike expressed frustration from a sheer lack of engagement from voters in the region. In Washington County, only 12.86% of registered voters made their voices heard on August 4. When looking at the 133,001 residents in the county regardless of registration, that means […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Mantle
FOX Sports

Bobby Bonilla's New York Mets contract sells for $180K at auction

Former Major League Baseball star Bobby Bonilla is well known for his unusual contract with the New York Mets, which famously will keep paying him into the 2030s. Now that deal is paying off in other ways, too. The contract signed by Bonilla sold for $180,000 at an auction on...
MLB
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Mexican Street Food – San Taco

WASHINGTON CO., Va. (WJHL)- After 13 years in the restaurant business and changes brought on by the pandemic, Santiago Figaredo made a big change of his own by taking his talents on the road, literally. “We did a lot of research on the food truck industry, and we realized it’s one of the main growing […]
RESTAURANTS
Yardbarker

Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley retiring at season's end

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley announced Monday that this will be his final season in the NESN booth. It ends a 50-year run in Major League Baseball for the Hall of Fame pitcher, who was drafted by Cleveland in 1972. Eckersley, 67, has been providing colorful and at times...
BOSTON, MA
WJHL

Giant bone-crushing dog roamed Gray fossil site

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The extinct genus is called Borophagus, meaning “gluttonous eater” — and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site. The confirmation of a humerus (upper arm) bone of the species means the site is now confirmed to have had two species of “terrestrial […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy