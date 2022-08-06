ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret SF

The Bay’s First Year-Round Outdoor Cinema Has Opened In Downtown SF

There’s a new outdoor cinema in town, and it’s gonna be here long after the summer ends! The Cut Outdoor Cinema has just opened at The Crossing at East Cut in Downtown SF. As the Bay’s first year-round outdoor cinema, it’s promising some amazing weekend movie nights featuring everything from cult classics to local indie films on a jumbo LED screen. Curl up with a cozy blanket on squashy bean bags and lawn chairs while nomming on comfort food from local food trucks. Enjoy libations from their full bar, or sip on hot chocolate and pour-over coffee on those chilly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Bold Italic

The First Day of Outside Lands 2022 Was a Bombastic Kick-Off for the Beloved Bay Area Music Festival

Oliver Tree was pissed about the sun. He was pissed about a lot of things, in fact, which made his antagonistic schtick perfect for absorbing the negative energy hurled at him by impatient Lil Uzi Vert fans waiting for their hero’s Outside Lands set. But as a one-time SF State student, Tree understood that during a San Francisco summer, the park wasn’t supposed to be sunny but shrouded in mist and fog. I imagine those packed like sardines at the front of the Lands End stage, who were visibly sweating and passing out with alarming regularity, wished for the same.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
architecturaldigest.com

Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area

Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Sza
Person
Raphael
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Daily Californian

A-Z date ideas: County fair

From rides to games to pigs, there is really no other activity like the county fair. As these fun carnivals are sweeping across the country for summertime, this is the perfect activity for any type of person this summer. If you’ve been struggling trying to find things to do as summer winds down, look no further because the fair is sure to have something for you. That’s why this week’s A-Z date idea in the Bay Area is the county fair!
POLITICS
ksro.com

La Tortilla Factory’s Carlos Tamayo Passes Away

A key figure of La Tortilla Factory has passed away. The Press Democrat reports that Carlos Tamayo died on July 29th in his Santa Rosa home surrounded by family at the age of 76. Carlos was born in 1946 in North Platte, Nebraska. After serving in the army and becoming a financial analyst, he helped his parents, Jose and Mary, start La Tortilla Factory in 1977 with a $75,000 loan from the Small Business Administration. Carlos went into the business full time expanding and refining operations along the way which included recruiting various family members. In 1988, the family closed their Mexicattessen on Dutton Avenue and switched primarily to producing and selling tortillas. The Tamayo family sold a majority interest in La Tortilla Factory in 2021 to Idaho-based Flagship Food Group. It was then Carlos retired from his last role with the company: chairman of the board of directors.
SANTA ROSA, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes

The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow. For... The post The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outside Lands#Dance#Local Life#Localevent#Gastromagic
kgoradio.com

Smash and Grabs Take Over Outside Lands

Outside Lands brings talented artists, wonderful exhibits, eager tourists and unfortunately – quick thieves. Patrick Fondiller and his daughter, Ruby, know the effects of theft all too well. After traveling from Brooklyn to San Francisco, Patrick and Ruby parked their rental car on Steiner Street before getting lunch. While...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

How Trader Joe’s saved my life

My body and I don’t always see eye to eye. This isn’t new to me; growing up, I often struggled with keeping up with my nutrient intake. It definitely didn’t help that I come from a family of strict vegetarians, further limiting my food options. Eating fruits and vegetables wasn’t enough, and I was always deficient in vitamins and minerals that are typically found in specific, nonvegetarian options.
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
pugetsound.media

Ryan Yamamoto Added To KPIX Wall of Fame

PugetSound.Media congratulates former KOMO 4 anchor, Ryan Yamamoto, who has moved on to KPIX 5/San Francisco. Ryan now has his picture on the wall at KPIX. I hate to ONE UP a fella after such a score like that, but…. Yesterday, after taking the girls through the Chic-Fil-A drive-thru, I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

Guide to Sonoma County Apple Season: Where to Pick, Eat Pie, Sip Cider + More

While grapes may be Sonoma Valley's most enticing draw, another crop steals the spotlight late summer into fall. Apples—which were a popular crop here before vineyards supplanted many of the orchards—offer an alternative to wine-tasting, especially in August, when an annual festival celebrates the Gravenstein, the area's best-known variety.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy