Leon County Commission Candidate Joey Lamar: The Need for Affordable Housing is Ignored

Read on tallahasseereports.com
Related
tallahasseereports.com
City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow & Jack Porter Target City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox
In a break from tradition, two Tallahassee City Commissioners are publicly supporting an effort to defeat a colleague, City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox. Seldom – if ever – have two elected officials from the same political party, serving on the Tallahassee City Commission, publicly teamed up to target a colleague.
floridapolitics.com
Dianne Williams-Cox bounces back in fundraising for City Commission re-election bid
The incumbent had raised under $1K in June. After raising less than $1,000 in June, Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox outraised her opponents in July, campaign finance records show. The incumbent for City Commission Seat 5 racked up $21,000 in contributions last month. On July 16, she received $1,000 from...
Gadsden County officials invest over $6 million into the future of its youth
Monday, Gadsden County Officials held a press conference to announce their new Youth Investment Program.
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor Explains Benefits of Northeast Gateway, Amazon Project
Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor, District 3, recently appeared on The The Steve Stewart show to discuss his re-election campaign and the crucial issues facing our community. Minor, who has lived in Tallahassee for about 20 years, was elected in to his current position in 2018. On the issue of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee Events Beginning August 9
The Office Trivia @ Brass Tap MidtownDate: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.Where: The Brass Tap @ Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd.Cost: No cover.What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening at the Brass Tap with good food and cold drinks, while you show off your knowledge of all things Dunder Mifflin and the hit series […]
Tallahassee parents take advantage of free back-to-school haircuts, shoes
The Woodville Community Center on Saturday was turned into a barbershop. But not just any kind of barbershop, a free barbershop.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta announces new Deputy Fire Chief
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta congratulates Marcus Haynes on the promotion as the new City’s Deputy Fire Chief. The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce the promotion of Marcus Haynes as the City’s new Deputy. Fire Chief, effective August 1, 2022. The City conducted an...
Florida Grim Reaper Revived for Dems’ AG Primary
A costumed specter that appeared on Florida beaches in the early days of COVID-19 has come out of retirement to bolster the under-the-radar Democratic primary race for state attorney general. Northwest Florida lawyer and attorney general candidate Daniel Uhlfelder began a series of appearances Wednesday
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tallahassee to prep the community for hurricane season through family fun event
The City of Tallahassee brings a family fun, educational event to its community members on August 13, with an appearance from NFL legend Warrick Dunn.
Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum’s Trial Moved To April
A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its
WCTV
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
WCTV
Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has ruled U.S. Marshals can seize and auction off two of Scott Maddox’s classic cars to help pay off penalties in his public corruption case. The former Tallahassee City Commissioner was sentenced to five years in federal prison in September 2021 after pleading...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
LCSO increasing officer presence ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Being visible and building a rapport with students is the goal for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office as they plan to station deputies at all high schools, middle schools and four elementary schools for the ‘22-23 school year. Paul Emmons, a Leon County sheriff’s...
Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?
The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
FSU football: 5-star WR Hykeem Williams wait officially on
FSU football is in the mix for one of the most sought-after players in the 2023 class. Five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is arguably the most important recruit left on FSU’s recruiting board, and he’s set a commitment date. The news comes on the heels of Williams spending...
ecbpublishing.com
Shrimp company continues plans to locate here
If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
ecbpublishing.com
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee woman on first degree murder charges in the death of her elderly mother. The jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Brigette Ffolkes, 57. Arrest records say on May 27, Ffolkes hit her 80-year old mother Joan...
TFD responds to fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments, located at 1698 Stuckey Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.
wtxl.com
Tropics waking up after dormant last month
TALLAHASSEE — From your First to Know weather center, we have an update on our tropics outlook. The tropics are waking up after a month of being dormant. An area of unorganized storms as formed off the west coast of Africa in association with a tropical wave. According to...
Comments / 3