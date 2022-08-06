ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

iBerkshires.com

RSVP Visitor Center Opens in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Berkshire County launched its new visitor center adjacent to the Berkshire Athenaeum, located at 16 Bartlett Ave. This collaborative initiative between RSVP and the city's Office of Cultural Development will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Appoints Executive VP and CFO

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank announced that Harry "Chip" Moore has been promoted to Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer, effective May 17. In this role, Moore will lead the Bank's finance organization and financial activities including accounting and controllership, financial planning and treasury. Moore joined the Pittsfield...
PITTSFIELD, MA
whcuradio.com

New housing legislation to help senior citizens and first time homeowners

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Strengthening affordable housing for seniors and families. Governor Hochul signed three new laws. One allows municipalities to increase the maximum eligible incomes for seniors to qualify for property tax exemption. It increases to $50,000 from $29,000 and includes those with disabilities. Another enhances the RESTORE (Residential Emergency Services to Offer Repairs to the Elderly) program, which provides funding for emergency repairs for senior homeowners, designed to help the elderly keep and continue to live in their own homes. It increases the cost allowed per project to $20,000. The final law allows municipalities to extend the option of property tax exemption for first time homeowners purchasing newly constructed homes through 2028. It was set to expire at the end of this year.
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Farm Reimagined as Education, Rescue Center

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — As she shows off the potpourri produced from cuttings around her Henderson Road farm, Jane Swift can joke that she has the best smelling barn in the Berkshires. "We're so lucky to live here," she says. "This is all stuff I just picked. People probably think...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Sheriff Candidates Discuss Incarcerated Women, Operations in Debate

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The two candidates for Berkshire County sheriff, incumbent Thomas Bowler and challenger Alf Barbalunga, questioned each other on incarcerated women, operations and more in a debate on Monday. Moderator Daniel Valenti, who sponsored the debate, asked the candidates questions and allowed them to ask each other...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?

Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Police Seeking Greylock Federal Robber

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police are searching for the suspect in Monday morning's robbery of the Greylock Federal Credit Union on Kellog Street. A man reportedly passed a note to a teller demanding money shortly before 9 a.m. and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Greylock Federal Credit Union Branch Robbed In Pittsfield

The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning, although there are not many details available at this point. The bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day. Not many details were available from the credit union itself... A spokesperson...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNYT

Pittsfield announces road closures for street improvement project

Several streets in Pittsfield are closing for roadwork. On Monday and Tuesday, the city will be doing topsoil work at Appleton and Stratford Avenues and Howard Street, and cutting keyways for finished asphalt at Roselyn Drive, Cecilia Terrace, Euclid Avenue, Pinney Place, Albro Street, Schuyler Street and Donovan Street. Next...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes Social Worker Kris Perry

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Kris Perry, a social worker, child advocate and the director of the Institute of Digital Media and Child Development is the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Perry holds a bachelor's in sociology and psychology from the University of...
BENNINGTON, VT
WBEC AM

Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity

Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Berkshire County Families Can Make Some Good Money in September

With the way the weather is along with the change of seasons in the Berkshires, families have to keep a decent amount of clothing on hand for their children. As anyone who has kids knows, the little ones can grow out of their clothes quite quickly, and before you know it you have plenty of clothes around your house that currently can't go to use. If you're not going to have any more kids, why not make some money off those clothing items? (keep reading for seller information)
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

