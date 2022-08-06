ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Strengthening affordable housing for seniors and families. Governor Hochul signed three new laws. One allows municipalities to increase the maximum eligible incomes for seniors to qualify for property tax exemption. It increases to $50,000 from $29,000 and includes those with disabilities. Another enhances the RESTORE (Residential Emergency Services to Offer Repairs to the Elderly) program, which provides funding for emergency repairs for senior homeowners, designed to help the elderly keep and continue to live in their own homes. It increases the cost allowed per project to $20,000. The final law allows municipalities to extend the option of property tax exemption for first time homeowners purchasing newly constructed homes through 2028. It was set to expire at the end of this year.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO