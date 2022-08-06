Read on www.iberkshires.com
iBerkshires.com
RSVP Visitor Center Opens in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Berkshire County launched its new visitor center adjacent to the Berkshire Athenaeum, located at 16 Bartlett Ave. This collaborative initiative between RSVP and the city's Office of Cultural Development will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Appoints Executive VP and CFO
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank announced that Harry "Chip" Moore has been promoted to Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer, effective May 17. In this role, Moore will lead the Bank’s finance organization and financial activities including accounting and controllership, financial planning and treasury. Moore joined the Pittsfield...
whcuradio.com
New housing legislation to help senior citizens and first time homeowners
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Strengthening affordable housing for seniors and families. Governor Hochul signed three new laws. One allows municipalities to increase the maximum eligible incomes for seniors to qualify for property tax exemption. It increases to $50,000 from $29,000 and includes those with disabilities. Another enhances the RESTORE (Residential Emergency Services to Offer Repairs to the Elderly) program, which provides funding for emergency repairs for senior homeowners, designed to help the elderly keep and continue to live in their own homes. It increases the cost allowed per project to $20,000. The final law allows municipalities to extend the option of property tax exemption for first time homeowners purchasing newly constructed homes through 2028. It was set to expire at the end of this year.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Farm Reimagined as Education, Rescue Center
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — As she shows off the potpourri produced from cuttings around her Henderson Road farm, Jane Swift can joke that she has the best smelling barn in the Berkshires. "We're so lucky to live here," she says. "This is all stuff I just picked. People probably think...
iBerkshires.com
Sheriff Candidates Discuss Incarcerated Women, Operations in Debate
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The two candidates for Berkshire County sheriff, incumbent Thomas Bowler and challenger Alf Barbalunga, questioned each other on incarcerated women, operations and more in a debate on Monday. Moderator Daniel Valenti, who sponsored the debate, asked the candidates questions and allowed them to ask each other...
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 7, 2022
Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000. Ileana Garcia to Tina M. DePalma, 5 Maple View Lane, Unit C, $300,000.
3 Restaurants With the Best Scenic Views in MA Are in Berkshire County
We're all familiar with plenty of great spots with breathtaking views throughout Massachusetts, let alone Berkshire County. But recently, three spots throughout Berkshire County were specifically chosen as part of the 18 top restaurants with the best scenic views throughout the Bay State. If you're in Pittsfield, you're already well...
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13s Celebrated on Path to World Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – A ride through the city on a fire truck, a ceremony on the steps of City Hall with the mayor, TV cameras from the local news station out of Albany, N.Y. It’s a lot for a group of 13-year-olds. And it is all very much...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Police Seeking Greylock Federal Robber
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police are searching for the suspect in Monday morning's robbery of the Greylock Federal Credit Union on Kellog Street. A man reportedly passed a note to a teller demanding money shortly before 9 a.m. and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no...
Greylock Federal Credit Union Branch Robbed In Pittsfield
The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning, although there are not many details available at this point. The bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day. Not many details were available from the credit union itself... A spokesperson...
iBerkshires.com
Sacco Brothers Honored at North Adams American Legion for WWII Service
Members of the Sacco family and others participate in a flag raising ceremony at the North Adams American Legion on Sunday. NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The sacrifice of the Sacco family is part of history. A piece of World War II memorabilia that honors the Saccos at North Adams...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
WNYT
Pittsfield announces road closures for street improvement project
Several streets in Pittsfield are closing for roadwork. On Monday and Tuesday, the city will be doing topsoil work at Appleton and Stratford Avenues and Howard Street, and cutting keyways for finished asphalt at Roselyn Drive, Cecilia Terrace, Euclid Avenue, Pinney Place, Albro Street, Schuyler Street and Donovan Street. Next...
Farmers markets in Central Mass.: Shopping, browsing and neighbors
The table of red tomatoes, some big, some oddly shaped, always worth a once-over. And the mound of corn, its best ears never on top. The farmers market has become a late-summer, early-fall tradition in many Central Mass. communities. It's part shopping, part browsing and part catching up with neighbors. In Worcester, the Regional Environmental...
iBerkshires.com
Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes Social Worker Kris Perry
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Kris Perry, a social worker, child advocate and the director of the Institute of Digital Media and Child Development is the next guest on Medical Matters Weekly at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Perry holds a bachelor’s in sociology and psychology from the University of...
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Berkshire County Families Can Make Some Good Money in September
With the way the weather is along with the change of seasons in the Berkshires, families have to keep a decent amount of clothing on hand for their children. As anyone who has kids knows, the little ones can grow out of their clothes quite quickly, and before you know it you have plenty of clothes around your house that currently can't go to use. If you're not going to have any more kids, why not make some money off those clothing items? (keep reading for seller information)
Pittsfield Furniture, After 34 Years, Announces Closure, Huge Deals!
You've heard the radio commercials, 2 Brown St., 2 Brown St., 2 Brown St.! It's Pittsfield Furniture, and, after 34 years is announcing its closure and massive liquidation sale. I had a chance to speak with Paul Clark on Friday and he said everything must go! To the bare walls!
