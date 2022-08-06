Mississippi moms suffer another grim statistic: The nation’s highest rate of stillbirths

Read on fox40jackson.com
Election Denier Kim Crockett Wins Minnesota GOP Secretary Of State Primary
Crockett, who called the 2020 election “rigged” and “illegitimate,” will turn Minnesota into yet another battleground over the future of American democracy.
Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusation sparked Emmett Till's lynching
GREENWOOD, Miss. (CBS/AP) — A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.A Leflore County grand jury considered evidence and testimony regarding Carolyn Bryant Donham's involvement in the kidnapping and death of Till, Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said in a news release.After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, the grand jury determined that there was not...
Mayor says some ‘higher-ups’ with MSDH don’t think turbidity in water is a public health threat
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba on Monday doubled down on his earlier statements that Jackson’s water is safe to drink, saying that even some health department officials believe the latest boil water notice wasn’t needed. “We’ve had both conversations with Department of Health personnel...
Kansas splash pad linked to dozens of gastrointestinal illnesses, CDC says
Dozens of people suffered gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer, according to a Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study released Friday. The bacterial and viral outbreak was linked to the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The CDC report, based...
