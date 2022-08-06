Paul McCartney, 80, Has a Strong Fitness Game and We Should Take Notes

Read on www.eatthis.com
Related
John Lennon Was ‘Hurt’ When Paul McCartney Asked Him to Work on The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’
John Lennon said Paul McCartney asked the Fab Four's personal assistant to work on the lyrics of The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby."
Paul McCartney Once Said John Lennon ‘Turned Nasty’ After Leaving The Beatles: ‘I Really Don’t Understand Why’
Paul McCartney said John Lennon "turned nasty" after leaving The Beatles, and it was something he never learned to understand.
George Harrison’s Wife Said She and Their Son Dhani Are More Opinionated on Certain Things at Beatles Meetings
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, said she and their son, Dhani, are more opinionated on certain things during Beatles meetings.
John Lennon Once Said His Son Julian Would’ve Preferred Paul McCartney as His Father: ‘Unfortunately He Got Me’
John Lennon once confessed he thought his oldest son, Julian, would have preferred to have his former bandmate, Paul McCartney, as a father.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s What ‘Jai Guru Deva Om’ Means in The Beatles’ ‘Across the Universe’
The Beatles' 'Across the Universe' featured lyrics also written on bracelets owned by John Lennon. Here's what we know about this 'Let It Be' track.
Frank Sinatra and Elvis Both Dated the Same Woman at the Same Time
Elvis and Frank Sinatra dated the same actor at the same time. She explained how she was able to navigate this complicated dynamic with them.
John Lennon and George Harrison Showed up at Al Jardine’s Hotel Room to Convince Him of Transcendental Meditation
The Beatles and the Beach Boys practiced transcendental medidation, with Al Jardine explaining his experience getting into the practice.
YOGA・
Why John Lennon Said He ‘Would Never Bother’ Divorcing Yoko Ono
John Lennon's marriage to Yoko Ono had some ups and downs, but he said divorcing her wasn't something he would have bothered doing for a simple reason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eric Clapton on Witnessing George Harrison Write The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ in His Garden
'Here Comes the Sun' was written about the end of winter, with George Harrison of the Beatles ellaborating on its origins (in Eric Clapton's garden.)
Fans Assaulted George Harrison’s First Wife, Pattie Boyd, When She Tried Leaving a Beatles Concert Early
Fans harassed George Harrison's first wife, Pattie Boyd, when she left a Beatles concert early. They pulled her hair and kicked her as she passed.
Inside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio’s Tumultuous Relationship That Took an Unexpected Turn
Click here to read the full article. Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio may have had a short-lived union, but their relationship remains one of the most highly publicized in Hollywood. With the anticipated arrival of Netflix’s “Blonde,” a fictionalized take on Monroe’s life, one of the key moments revisited in the movie is her relationship with DiMaggio, with whom she shared a tumultuous, brief marriage and, later, a friendship.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. Premiere The two met in 1952 when DiMaggio, who...
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George Harrison Thought of 1 Iconic Line From The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’
John Lennon said The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" would not have been the same without George Harrison or Paul McCartney's girlfriend, Jane Asher.
George Harrison Didn’t Know Where Paul McCartney Got His Melodies
George Harrison didn't know where his fellow Beatle, Paul McCartney got his melodies from most of the time.
The One Record in the World George Harrison Would’ve Chosen to Listen to for the Rest of His Life
If George Harrison had to choose one record to listen to for the rest of his life, it would've been an Indian record. George loved Indian music.
George Harrison Didn’t Understand Why His Mother Answered Fan Mail
George Harrison didn't agree with his mother answering fan mail. He thought it was naive and that Louise would get hurt somehow.
Muhammad Ali Inspired a Song John Lennon Wrote for Ringo Starr
John Lennon felt he couldn't sing a song he wrote that was inspired by Muhammad Ali. Ringo Starr recorded the song instead.
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Inside The Shocking Secrets & Romantic Rendezvous Hidden Within Marilyn Monroe's 'Little Red Diary'
America’s troubled sex symbol drew a target on her own beautiful back! Marilyn Monroe knew too many shocking secrets about too many powerful and dangerous people – and had a bad habit of writing them down in a “little red diary.”President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, top mobster Sam “Momo” Giancana, Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and a Hollywood who’s who all had good reason to get nervous when the dangerous dish threatened to go public – and all had good reasons for wanting her luscious lips zipped at any cost. Hollywood insiders weren’t surprised when she turned up naked...
John Lennon’s Scathing Post-Beatles Breakup Letter to Paul McCartney Goes to Auction
Click here to read the full article. A scathing letter that John Lennon wrote to Paul McCartney in the aftermath of the Beatles’ breakup is set to hit the auction block. The 1971 typewritten and hand-notated letter, offered through auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll, was penned by Lennon in response to McCartney’s then-recent interview with Melody Maker. In the article, McCartney openly discussed the dissolution of the Beatles’ partnership as well as his thoughts on Lennon and Yoko Ono (or the singular “JOHNANDYOKO,” as Lennon himself calls the couple in the letter.) Much of the letter — addressed to the...
EatThis
New York City, NY
112K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!https://www.eatthis.com/
Comments / 0