Baldwin County, AL

‘Charity is love’ as volunteers help students prepare for Baldwin Co. school year

By Chad Petri
 3 days ago

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — This is the last weekend of summer break for Baldwin County students . Volunteers with local nonprofits were busy this Saturday to make the burdens for parents a little lighter.

It’s a big turnout this year at the annual “Back to school Bash.” The annual event is organized by The Chosen Youth Outreach Ministry .

“Our entire mission is to equip and empower our youth and this back-to-school bash is one of the ways we empower and equip them so that they can become successful students and successful citizens in life,” said Chantelle McPherson with ministry.

Events like this in Daphne, Bay Minette, and elsewhere wouldn’t be possible without community support.

Teacher Institution pep rally kicks off Baldwin Co. school year

“They are a huge help in bringing people together to help our students in the area,” said the VP of the Chosen Youth Outreach Ministry Danyl January.

Parents and students made their way from booth to booth for a big event with a big turnout and a positive message for the community. It’s the same message on the Eastern Shore in Daphne with members of the Pine Grove Lodge 639. It sits across the street from WJ Carroll Intermediate School–the school named after a tireless community advocate and the lodge is trying to carry on that legacy.

“It’s important to let others know that we are our brothers’ keepers and so we have to do our part in society to make things a little bit better for everyone,” said Joseph Bullard with Pine Grove Lodge 639.

From school supplies to a meal, it’s all to help parents who may be struggling for any number of reasons.

“Because of inflation the price of everything is going up, food is going up, clothing is going up we’re starting to see a bit of change in gas but we want to be a blessing to the community of Baldwin County,” said Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Markes Mosley.

