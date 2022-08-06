ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petal, MS

How Petal plans to accommodate more students

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3Asp_0h7VGPR600

PETAL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Petal School District (PSD) is taking steps now and planning future measures to accommodate its growing student population.

Pine Belt News reported the school district is experiencing record enrollment this year, with 4,372 students across five campuses.

In response to growing student enrollment, PSD is utilizing portable classrooms, doing road work projects and creating a new elementary school.

Borden Dairy facility to close in Hattiesburg

Four portable classrooms have been set up at Petal High School. They were made available through a three-year lease with the school district. They’re a temporary fix until ten classrooms are added to the high school. That project will be paid for with school district dollars.

The addition of a new elementary school on Herrington Road is also expected to help with the growing student population. The school will house third and fourth grades. This will allow Petal High School to expand into the current middle school that’s adjacent to it.

According to the newspaper, the school district is continuing road work projects to manage school traffic. Herrington Road near Petal Primary School is being widened from two lanes to four. PSD officials are also hoping to create an additional westbound turning lane at Herrington Road and Mississippi 42.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg recognizes National Health Center Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg presented a proclamation to the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative (SeMRHI) in honor of National Health Center Week. Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker signed the proclamation to encourage the community to take advantage of this week’s free check-ups at the health center.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Kentucky flood relief drive held in Jones County

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, located at 419 Yates Avenue in Laurel, will serve as a drop off location for donations for Kentucky flood victims. This relief supplies drive is being sponsored by Pine Ridge Baptist Church. Donors can drop off supplies from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 8 […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Jones College’s practical nursing grads are ready for new challenges

ELLISVILLE – A pinning and graduation ceremony for 21 students who recently finished Jones College’s Practical Nursing program was held to celebrate their accomplishments while overcoming many obstacles. Completing the one-year program was a challenge for some like 31-year-old Le’Chasity Taylor of Hattiesburg. The single mother of a 10-year-old girl previously earned an associate of arts degree in veterinary medicine. After working in the animal world for one and half years, she decided to find a new career working at Forrest General Hospital which lasted nine years working for different departments including the pathology lab, clinic lab and as an acute care tech on the medical surgical floor. Still wanting more, Taylor pursued a career in nursing.
ELLISVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Petal, MS
Education
Petal, MS
Government
City
Petal, MS
WJTV 12

Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8. The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stores in Jackson and Hattiesburg. Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel City Council passes Airbnb ordinance

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Business and tourism have boomed over the last year in Laurel, causing more and more people to travel to the City Beautiful. ”People want to come to Laurel to see Laurel, Mississippi,” said Mayor Johnny Magee. Last year, the city council opted against an ordinance...
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Petal School District#Pine Belt News#Psd#Petal High School#Petal Primary School#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Borden Dairy facility to close in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with New Dairy Alabama LLC (Borden Dairy) announced the company will be closing its Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Dothan, Alabama, manufacturing facilities. The company will close the two locations, along with associated distribution branches, by no later than October 2, 2022. At that time, Borden Dairy will no longer produce its […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Firefighters respond to house fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County firefighters responded to a house fire on Highway 529 in the Hebron community Monday afternoon. When they arrived after 2:00 p.m., firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the center of the home. They used more than 20,000 gallons of water in order to put the fire out. The […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Shady Grove Baptist Church will host back-to-school event

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Shady Grove Baptist Church (101 Warren Mott Pkwy) will host a back-to-school event on Saturday. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and will offer free backpacks with school supplies, free vaccines and a limited number of haircuts to get students ready for the school year.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Zoo gives new details on water park expansion

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Hattiesburg will soon start to see construction at Kamper Park as the zoo expands to include a water park. The new attraction, Serengeti Springs, is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. Hattiesburg Convention Commission Executive Director Rick Taylor said the plans...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg in lawsuit to keep historic downtown train

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg and Valley Railroad Company are at odds over which entity owns Locomotive #300, the historic train on display at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. Pine Belt News reported the company holds two-thirds of the interest of the train and the city holds one-third of the interest. The company […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

A Tribute to a Little Old Lady from Smith County

Before I dive into this week’s column, let me preface by saying that I’m very fortunate. Actually, let me rephrase that, I’m incredibly blessed. I can probably count on my hands how many friends that I have around my age that still have grandparents alive. Unfortunately, I’m getting closer to no longer being on that list. After a long week of struggling, we laid my maternal grandmother to rest this weekend. And given the fact that she enjoyed reading my weekly blathering, I figured I’d pay homage to her this week.
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Taylorsville house fire takes four hours to extinguish

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family in Taylorsville is without a home after a fire in their house that took nine different departments more than four hours to extinguish. According to the Jones County Fire Council, crews responded to a report of flames in the Hebron community just after 2 p.m. on Monday.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Southern Miss Practice Report

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern Miss is back to practice this week with hopes they can be healthier this upcoming season. Players like Ty Keyes and Chandler Pittman are coming off injuries from last season. Head coach Will Hall thinks not only are those two back to normal, but are actually better.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

E. coli found in water supply in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said 3,474 customers, who are served by the Tallahala W/A-Antioch water supply in Jasper County, have been placed under a boil water notice. According to MSDH, water sampling showed the presences of E. coli bacteria. Health officials strongly recommend that all […]
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy