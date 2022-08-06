Read on www.channel3000.com
Jackie V. Sanders
Jackie Sanders passed away peacefully at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson, WI, on August 5, 2022. Jackie was born on June 26, 1935, in Chicago IL, the daughter of William and Juanita (Falkinburg) Richter. When Jackie was three years old, she and her family moved to rural New Lisbon, WI. Jackie started her formal education at the age of 4 in a one-room country school. From the age of 5 to 16 she attended the New Lisbon Public Schools. Jackie was the youngest member of the 1952 graduating class of the New Lisbon High School.
Barbara “Barb” J. Mielke
Morrisonville- Barbara “Barb” J. Mielke, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 5, 2022, at University Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born on November 24, 1943, to Emil and Marguerite (Wendt) Falk in Poynette, WI. Barbara was a life-long resident of Morrisonville, Wisconsin. She graduated from DeForest High School in 1961. Barb married Lee Mielke on September 5, 1964, at Zion Lutheran Church in Leeds, WI. Barbara worked at Madison Gas and Electric starting as a clerk in the Customer Account Maintenance department. By the time of her retirement after 48 years in 2013, Barbara had risen to become the supervisor of Customer Account Records and was the longest serving employee at MG&E.
Bethel Fay Longo
Bethel Fay Longo, age 84, of Prairie Du Sac, passed away on August 2, 2022, at her home. Bethel was born on December 8, 1937, in Lodi, Wisconsin, to her late parents, Earl J. and Marjorie L. (Smith) Pullen. On March 30, 1957, she married her late husband, Rosario Longo of Rhode Island, at Truax Field Madison, and supported him through his 22 years in the U.S.A.F, at times living abroad.
Philip John Marklein
Philip John Marklein, age 90, of Spring Green, died on Friday, August 5, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison. Phil was born on December 11, 1931, to Irvin and Susan (McPhillips) Marklein in Spring Green. Phil gained a lifelong work ethic growing up on the family farm in Clyde, was...
Doris M. O’Neill
Doris M. O’Neill, formerly of Platteville Wisconsin, passed away peacefully after a short illness in Madison Wisconsin on August 5, 2022, at the age of 98. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, Platteville. Dr. Reverend Barbara Wells will officiate. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to either the Platteville United Methodist Church Memorial Garden Fund or the All Inclusive Playground Fund at Smith Park in Doris’s name. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Tana Kristen Tessmann
MADISON- Tana Kristen Tessmann passed away at home on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the age of 54. She is survived by her father, John Tessmann, mother, Paula Sanborn, and brother Blaine Tessmann. Her son, Carter Swopes preceded her in death. She is further survived by aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews as well as cousins.
Marvin Ray Cutrell
Madison – Early in the morning on Saturday August 6th, 2022, Marvin Ray “Rebel” Cutrell passed away quietly after a short battle with cancer. Marvin was a loving father, grandfather, husband, brother and friend and will be missed by many. Marvin was born on November 25th, 1935 to Ceten Cecil Cutrell and Mary Christine Owens in Terrell County North Carolina. After 9 years in the Virginia Army Reserves he moved to Madison Wisconsin and began his career working with the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 18. He married Mary Jean Rowe in Madison Wisconsin on June 17th, 1967.
David Couper: cop, priest, provocative conversationalist
Madison journalist Rob Zaleski estimates he interviewed more than 5,000 people in his lengthy career writing for newspapers, including more than two decades at The Capital Times. Three stood out: former Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire; progressive attorney and politico Ed Garvey; and police chief turned priest David Couper. Accomplished,...
Remembering Madison’s Wild Waters
I thought it was a fever dream. Or maybe a forgotten family vacation? Nobody else I knew remembered Wild Waters, a privately owned water park that operated on Madison’s south-east side from 1984 to 1991, and so it felt like a figment of my childhood imagination until I saw this photo by Diane Strand Jones in the Lost Madison Facebook group and it all came rushing back.
Behind the Wheel with Harvey Briggs: 2023 Genesis Electrified G80
MADISON, Wis. — This week, Harvey Briggs goes behind the wheel of the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
New Dream Designs
When starting with a new home build, you are starting fresh — all-new spaces need all-new designs. “The kitchen is the heart of your home, and it sets the tone for the design of the entire house,” says Kimberlin Payne, senior designer at Dream House Dream Kitchens.
