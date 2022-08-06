Doris M. O’Neill, formerly of Platteville Wisconsin, passed away peacefully after a short illness in Madison Wisconsin on August 5, 2022, at the age of 98. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, Platteville. Dr. Reverend Barbara Wells will officiate. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to either the Platteville United Methodist Church Memorial Garden Fund or the All Inclusive Playground Fund at Smith Park in Doris’s name. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO