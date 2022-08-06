Georgia Farm Bureau accepting hay contest entries

Read on www.kpvi.com
$10M in federal grants allocated to teaching employability skills in Indiana schools
(The Center Square) – Fifty-eight schools in 50 Indiana counties have received grants totaling $10 million to help students learn employability skills. Funds were allocated by the Indiana Department of Education from the state’s share of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II plan. To qualify...
Georgia policy group says state's economic outlook isn't as rosy as federal jobs report indicates
(The Center Square) — While many pundits lauded Friday’s job numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a Georgia nonprofit is raising a red flag. On Friday, the feds announced higher than expected job numbers, showing that total non-farm payroll employment increased by 528,000 in July. "Friday’s...
PHOTOS: That Idaho farm life
K.C. Bartholomew threshes alfalfa Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.
Legalizing recreational marijuana is on the November ballot for Missouri voters
Voters will decide in November whether recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday that the petition submitted to place the initiative on the ballot had been approved. It will be listed as Amendment 3 and would allow Missourians 21 and older to possess, consume, purchase and cultivate marijuana.
North Carolina's electricity rates are competitive with surrounding states, but increases loom ahead
(The Center Square) — North Carolina energy prices are roughly on par with neighboring states, but rising fuel prices and efforts from the state to promote renewable energy are expected to increase costs for homeowners as soon as next month. The most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information...
Louisiana state education board working on changes to high school accountability ratings
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will review a proposal later this month to change how high schools are rated following an eight month study by an Accountability Study Group. The study group, composed of members of the BESE, will present a series...
Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost
(The Center Square) – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts...
After eight month study, BESE group recommends major changes in high schools, other classrooms
BATON ROUGE, La. - A study group of Louisiana's top school board voted Monday to press ahead with major changes in how high schools are rated and other operations despite opposition from local superintendents and questions about the scope of the overhaul. A five-member panel of the state Board of...
Some federal tax relief likely for Missouri counties declared disaster areas
(The Center Square) – Residents of St. Louis and St. Charles County who filed extensions to pay federal tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service might be eligible for another extension after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared the counties disaster areas after last week’s flooding. Missouri...
Ninth Texas county declares invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – A ninth Texas County has declared an invasion at the southern U.S. border with Mexico. Wise County, located in the Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington metropolitan statistical area, joined eight counties that declared an invasion last month. Wise County Commissioner’s Court voted unanimously Monday to invoke...
Post-Roe, Hutchinson proposes $30 million Medicaid expansion for pregnancy, foster care
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is proposing a $30 million Medicaid expansion to cover pregnancy and foster care programs. The governor said Tuesday he is asking for legislative support for several initiatives that will increase spending at the Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Department of Health.
Ohio weekly gas-price drop among best in the nation
(The Center Square) – One of the largest decreases in prices at the pump in the nation was registered in Ohio over the last week, with the state’s average gas price falling below $4 a gallon and well below the national average, according to AAA. Ohio gas prices...
Missouri voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana in November
JEFFERSON CITY — Missourians will vote Nov. 8 on full legalization of marijuana, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday. Ashcroft, a Republican, said his office confirmed that the campaign to place a legalization question on the ballot indeed collected enough signatures for voters to weigh in this fall, despite unofficial reports from counties last month indicating the effort would fall short.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Goldwater Institute weighs in on lawsuit challenging Arizona debt cancellation initiative
(The Center Square) – The Goldwater Institute wants to see a question removed from the November 2022 general election ballot in Arizona. The Phoenix-based nonprofit thinks that the legally required description for the “Protection from Predatory Debt Collection Act” is misleading and should be disqualified from the ballot under Arizona law.
As Illinois adds teachers and sheds students, is there really a teacher shortage?
(The Center Square) – Illinois schools employed more teachers in 2021 than it had at any point over the past decade while student enrollment declined over the same period. Despite this, lawmakers say the state is experiencing a teacher shortage and they continue to look for solutions to the perceived problem.
As recession grips U.S., certain Illinois industries see slowdowns
(The Center Square) – As national output declined for the second quarter in a row, concerns of a recession rekindle. The U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell at an annual rate of 0.9% from April through June this year, pushed by high inflation as consumers cut back. Its was the second consecutive quarter of negative GDP growth in the U.S.
Some close Washington primary races remain to be decided
(The Center Square) – While most races in last Tuesday's Washington state primary election have been decided, there are a few close contests where the results remain unclear. In the race for Washigton's 3rd Congressional District, Republican challenger Joe Kent has, in methodical fashion, overtaken fellow Republican incumbent U.S....
California's unemployment debt likely to increase costs on businesses for years
(The Center Square) – After a budget year with a historic surplus, over $17 billion in unemployment insurance debt looms over the Golden State – a deficit that will result in an increased cost burden on California employers in the years to come. California borrowed nearly $20 billion...
Ohio Department of Youth Services gets $1.2 million to stop parole escapees
(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend $1.2 million to try to stop youngsters from escaping the Department of Youth Services parole supervision and quickly find them if they do, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday afternoon as part of another $5.7 million in law enforcement funding. The money,...
