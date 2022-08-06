ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

1 dead, 2 injured in Junction City stabbing

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Fort Riley woman was killed on Saturday morning after a stabbing that happened in Junction City.

According to the Junction City Police Department (JCPD), around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Officers then learned another victim, a 30-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital from her injuries.

A third victim, 21-year-old Jalen Thomas, drove himself to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through an investigation, officers identified Thomas as a suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and aggravated assault.

Thomas is currently being held at the Geary County Detention Center. An investigation is ongoing.

KSN News

KSN News

