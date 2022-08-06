ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana abortion ban goes into effect in September: What you need to know

By Lizzie Kane, Kaitlin Lange, Arika Herron and Rachel Fradette, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a near total ban on abortion in Indiana Aug. 5.

Here's what you need to know:

When the ban goes into effect

The ban will go into effect on Sept. 15. The law makes Indiana the first state to pass legislation of its kind in a special session since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

How abortion is banned

The bill bans abortion at zero weeks, with narrow exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities, plus the life and health of the mother.

Here are the exceptions

Victims of rape and incest have up until 10 weeks in their pregnancies to get an abortion. Abortions are also permitted when the long-term health and life of the mother are at risk, as well as for fatal fetal abnormalities.

Planned Parenthood can't offer abortions

The law terminates the licensure of abortion clinics, meaning the procedure will only be performed at hospitals and ambulatory outpatient surgical centers owned by hospitals.

Currently, 98% of abortions in Indiana take place in abortion clinics.

Last year, only six hospitals in the state performed abortions of any kind and only one of those – Deaconess Hospital in Evansville – was located outside of Indianapolis.

Planned Parenthood plans to keep open its 11 facilities in the state. Only four of its centers currently offer abortion procedures, while all locations offer comprehensive reproductive health care services , a Planned Parenthood official said .

Doctors can be sent to jail

It's a level 5 felony for a physician to perform an illegal abortion. That means an abortion provider could face 1 to 6 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 under the amended bill.

There are no criminal penalties for women who receive abortions.

Increased power for attorney general was removed

The House nixed a provision the Senate wanted that would have granted the attorney general the ability to prosecute abortion and other crimes in counties in which a prosecutor refuses to prosecute.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced in June his office would not prosecute abortion-related cases if Republicans in the state legislature criminalized the procedure.

Instead, the House added the creation of a task force to study instances where prosecutors make "a blanket refusal" to enforce certain laws. Such abortion-related cases do not appear to be common.

Here's how the House and Senate voted

The Indiana Senate voted 26-20 on July 30. The Indiana House amended the bill and voted 62-38 on Aug. 5. The Senate voted 28-19 Aug. 5 to accept those changes and to send the bill to the governor.

Republicans in both chambers attempted to remove exceptions for rape and incest but failed.

Gov. Holcomb's reaction

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Aug. 5 that he had signed Senate Bill 1 within an hour of its passage, capping a marathon day that saw both chambers pass the bill.

“Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I would be willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life," Holcomb said in a statement at the time. "In my view, SEA 1 accomplishes this goal following its passage in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly with a solid majority of support."

White House reaction

The White House condemned the legislation the day after Holcomb signed the bill into law.

In a statement to the media, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Indiana's ban another radical step taken by Republican lawmakers to curb women's constitutionally-protected right to abortion and to put health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than physicians. Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden is dedicated to protecting women's reproductive rights and, until Congress acts, will be taking action.

She did not specify what action.

The General Assembly added $75M for services

Social services programs for expectant mothers and children are wrapped into the bill.

The bill includes :

  • $45 million to establish Hoosier Family Fund, which will distribute funds through the Department of Health and Department of Homeland Security
  • $2 million to Real Alternatives, a crisis pregnancy center
  • $10 million to expand the Nurse Family Partnership program
  • More than $5 million to the Safety PIN grant fund
  • $10 million to Child Care and Development Fund voucher program

More: Banning abortions in clinics would reduce Hoosiers' access to care, advocates say

More: 'Providers are scared': Indiana's vague abortion ban language could hinder medical care

More: Indiana abortion ban advances out of committee, exceptions added to protect mother's health

IndyStar archives contributed to this report.

Contact IndyStar reporter Lizzie Kane at ekane@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lizzie_kane17.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana abortion ban goes into effect in September: What you need to know

wjol.com

Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban

Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. His comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into law last Friday. The law goes into effect September 15th. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company has said it will reassess its business in Indiana.
WIBC.com

Indiana’s Next Task After Abortion Ban: Beefing Up Prenatal and Postnatal Services

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The Indiana abortion ban taking effect September 15 isn’t the end of legislators’ debate on the issue. House and Senate leaders are pledging a fresh look at expanding prenatal screenings, child care, and other services, to handle the expected increase in births. Hours before passing the abortion ban, legislators approved $87 million for wraparound services. LaGrange Senator Susan Glick (R) says they’ll take a fresh look at those programs when the new session starts in January.
WNDU

Fallout continues as state passes abortion ban

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whole Woman’s Health has provided abortion services in South Bend for the past three years and has served more than a thousand clients. “Well, we will be open and providing care for patients up until the day that the law goes into effect, at which time then we will unfortunately have to close the clinic,” said Sharon Lau with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
MyWabashValley.com

Major employers raise concerns about Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS – Some of Indiana’s largest employers are speaking out against the state’s near-total ban on abortion that takes effect next month. Starting September 15, the new law bans abortion, except in cases of rape, incest, lethal fetal anomaly and serious risk to the mother’s health.
The Week

Major Indiana employers slam new abortion law

Two large corporations based in Indiana — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturer Cummins — criticized the state's restrictive new abortion law on Saturday, The New York Times reported. Eli Lilly said in a statement that the company "will be forced to plan for more employment growth...
WLFI.com

Indiana abortion bill signed into law

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — After ten days of intense debates, impassioned testimony, and strong disagreements on both sides of the aisle the Indiana General Assembly has passed Senate Bill One into law. Some lawmakers are applauding the move while others say it's a major step back. "Roll call shows 28...
CBS Chicago

Illinois abortion clinics have been flooded with patients since Roe overturning; new Indiana law could mean even more

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- More than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a better idea is emerging of how big the impact has been on Illinois clinics. Planned Parenthood of Illinois says in the past month, they typically saw around 100 patients from other states every month. But after Roe was overturned, PPIL said they saw 750 new patients in just the first week. The call volume at PPIL also doubled in the days after the Supreme Court decision. PPIL said in the first month after the overturning of Roe, patients from Wisconsin increased 10 times...
Central Illinois Proud

Planned Parenthood IL reacts to Indiana abortion ban

CHICAGO (WMBD) — In the wake of Indiana’s landmark decision to pass a bill to ban abortion, Democrats and abortion rights groups are speaking out. Under the Indiana bill, which has been passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate, abortions would only be permitted in cases of rape and incest, before 10-weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; or if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Political science professor breaks down abortion bill process

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The final votes on Indiana’s abortion legislation are happening at the statehouse as thousands of Hoosiers are waiting to hear the outcome. Purdue Fort Wayne chair of the Political Science department Micheal Wolf sat down with Fort Wayne’s NBC reporter Karli...
