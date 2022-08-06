Second man arrested, charged in fatal robbery attempt of south Oklahoma dispensary

A second man is in custody and charged with murder connected to an attempted robbery at a Thackerville dispensary last month that turned deadly.

Austin Pate, 18, was arrested Thursday at his home in Calera and was extradited to Love County, according to The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Court records show that Pate was charged with first-degree murder, robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

Oklahoma's felony murder law allows a person to be charged for first-degree murder if an accomplice dies during "the defendant’s commission or attempted commission" of any of a specific list of felonies, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

Clarence Hill, 20, and another suspect, originally identified as C.G., allegedly attempted to rob the Border Buds dispensary in Thackerville, on July 21, around 8:56 p.m., according to an affidavit detailing the investigation by Special Agent Zachary Thompson of the OSBI. The two allegedly entered the dispensary and C.G. pointed a gun at the clerk, who informed the men he was also armed. C.G. fired the gun and the clerk returned fire striking him several times, killing him and injuring Hill, according to Thompson.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Pate's cellphone data and location information places Pate in the vicinity of Border Buds from approximately 8:39 p.m. until 9:01 p.m.

C.G. was later identified as Connor Gleghorn, 16, of Texas, after the agency "received numerous tips." Gleghorn's mother, Jennifer Gutierrez, told investigators that Gleghorn said he was going out with Pate and Hill the night of the robbery, according to officials.

Hill was arrested July 23, after visiting an emergency room in Sherman, Texas, for treatment of a gunshot wound to his foot sustained during the robbery, according to police.

"Hill confessed to the robbery and stated that Austin Pate was the driver of the vehicle," Thompson said in the affidavit. "Pate also provided the gun that was used during the robbery and the robbery was Pate's idea."

Hill's phone contained text messages between he and Pate, confirming Pate's involvement. The messages also contained threats from Pate to "hurt whoever snitched on Hill and Pate."

Both Hill and Pate were denied bail and remain detained in the Love County jail.