Thackerville, OK

Second man arrested, charged in fatal robbery attempt of south Oklahoma dispensary

By JaNae Williams, Oklahoman
 3 days ago

A second man is in custody and charged with murder connected to an attempted robbery at a Thackerville dispensary last month that turned deadly.

Austin Pate, 18, was arrested Thursday at his home in Calera and was extradited to Love County, according to The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Court records show that Pate was charged with first-degree murder, robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

Oklahoma's felony murder law allows a person to be charged for first-degree murder if an accomplice dies during "the defendant’s commission or attempted commission" of any of a specific list of felonies, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

Clarence Hill, 20, and another suspect, originally identified as C.G., allegedly attempted to rob the Border Buds dispensary in Thackerville, on July 21, around 8:56 p.m., according to an affidavit detailing the investigation by Special Agent Zachary Thompson of the OSBI. The two allegedly entered the dispensary and C.G. pointed a gun at the clerk, who informed the men he was also armed. C.G. fired the gun and the clerk returned fire striking him several times, killing him and injuring Hill, according to Thompson.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Pate's cellphone data and location information places Pate in the vicinity of Border Buds from approximately 8:39 p.m. until 9:01 p.m.

C.G. was later identified as Connor Gleghorn, 16, of Texas, after the agency "received numerous tips." Gleghorn's mother, Jennifer Gutierrez, told investigators that Gleghorn said he was going out with Pate and Hill the night of the robbery, according to officials.

Hill was arrested July 23, after visiting an emergency room in Sherman, Texas, for treatment of a gunshot wound to his foot sustained during the robbery, according to police.

"Hill confessed to the robbery and stated that Austin Pate was the driver of the vehicle," Thompson said in the affidavit. "Pate also provided the gun that was used during the robbery and the robbery was Pate's idea."

Hill's phone contained text messages between he and Pate, confirming Pate's involvement. The messages also contained threats from Pate to "hurt whoever snitched on Hill and Pate."

Both Hill and Pate were denied bail and remain detained in the Love County jail.

KXII.com

Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Man charged with murder of missing North Texas woman

SHERMAN, Texas - A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a North Texas woman who had been reported missing earlier this week. Brandon Joseph Tom was arrested for the death of Clarice Harrison. He has been charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning/endangering a child.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Man flown to the hospital after crashing a four-wheeler in Atoka County

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A 22-year-old man was flown to the hospital Sunday morning in critical condition. Conner Fain of McAlester was driving a four-wheeler on private property near Country Club Lake. OHP says Fain ran off the edge of a spillway, struck the front end of the four-wheeler and...
foxsportstexarkana.com

Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
DURANT, OK
