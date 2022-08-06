Effective: 2022-08-07 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Essex; Middlesex; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts South central Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts East central Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Malden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Lynn, Somerville, Malden, Medford, Revere, Peabody, Arlington, Everett, Salem, Beverly, Woburn, Chelsea, Melrose, Saugus, Danvers, Wakefield, Reading and Burlington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ESSEX COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO