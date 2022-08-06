Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Oxford, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Oxford; York The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern York County in southwestern Maine South central Oxford County in western Maine West central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cornish, or 13 miles northeast of Ossipee, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgton, Hiram, Cornish, Standish, Limington, Limerick, Denmark, Parsonsfield, Baldwin, Porter and Sebago. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Essex; Middlesex; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts South central Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts East central Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Malden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Lynn, Somerville, Malden, Medford, Revere, Peabody, Arlington, Everett, Salem, Beverly, Woburn, Chelsea, Melrose, Saugus, Danvers, Wakefield, Reading and Burlington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
