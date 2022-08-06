08-06-22 The Reporter’s Notebook w/ Alex Crowe

Read on wtmj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
WTMJ Conversations: John Vetter
John Vetter of Vetter Architects is responsible for some of the great buildings you see in downtown Milwaukee!. Vetter talked about his decades-long career with Libby Collins on WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above. A portion of the conversation was transcribed below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters, Inc. LIBBY COLLINS:...
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (July 24 – August 6)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
wtmj.com
Evers administration picks site for new youth prison
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has selected a site in Milwaukee for a new youth prison. The governor made the announcement Tuesday. The facility would replace the state’s existing youth prison outside Irma. The existing facility has been plagued by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse. The Legislature passed a bill in 2018 calling for closing the prison and replacing it with regional centers but efforts to find locations and secure funding proved fruitless. Evers signed a bill earlier this year that allocated $42 million for a new prison in Milwaukee County. The bill requires the Milwaukee Common Council to approve the site. Evers’ administration says council President Jose Perez is expected to call a special meeting this week to vote on the site.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman out of Milwaukee jail, bail posted
MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County Jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet. Phone calls tipped prosecutors off to a Twyman's plans to flee the state again.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side. Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
WISN
Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair closes Hank Aaron Trail section, cyclists protest
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Part of the Hank Aaron State Trail has been closed during the Wisconsin State Fair. Fair officials said it's due to safety concerns, leading to frustration for some who use the trail. A group that relies on the Hank Aaron Trail to commute to work and...
wtmj.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Milwaukee shootings Sunday night
MILWAUKEE – One man was killed and 2 people were injured in separate shootings Sunday night. The first shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead happened around 9:30 p.m. north of 5th St. The 2nd shooting happened around 10 p.m. near W. Somers St where a 17-year-old boy and...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 23 in Fond du Lac reopened
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 23 is back open in Fond du Lac after a crash closed the highway for just under an hour. Authorities say that the incident is cleared and all lanes are back open. The closure was expected to last two hours but was cleared within an hour.
CBS 58
Bane's final assignment: Retired police K-9 inspires during final chapter
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58)-- Through the end of his service and into retirement, St. Francis Police K-9 Bane and his handler, Detective Holly McManus, have shared all of their adventures with the world wide web. Unfortunately, Bane's latest posts aren't as cheerful. "I know that I'm going to lose...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine’s Nicholas Payne Jr. is one of the fastest kids in the country | Local News
They call him Ghost because of the way he just disappears when he’s running. poof. Nicholas Payne Jr., 11, is just that fast on the track and on the football field. This week, Payne Jr. is at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the Wisconsin Panthers Track Club competing against some of the fastest youths in the country.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee Bucks holding auditions for Bucks Beats and Hoop Troop in September
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks are holding auditions for Bucks Entertainment Network’s Bucks Beats and Hoop Troop teams in September. Bucks Grand Dancer auditions are taking place Tuesday, Aug. 9 beginning at 5 p.m. Bucks Entertainment Network auditions schedule:. Bucks Grand Dancer. If you’re 55+ years old and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.
wtmj.com
DECISION WISCONSIN LIVE: Results & Analysis from tonight’s partisan primary election
It’s election day in Wisconsin. Republicans and Democrats are running in dozens of primary races across Southeast Wisconsin Tuesday. The most high profile races are for the Republican nomination for Governor and the Democratic nomination for US Senate. There are also primary races for Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, and Wisconsin Attorney General. Voters in Milwaukee County, Waukesha County, & Kenosha County will also elect a new sheriff.
wtmj.com
Kai Lermer Memorial Fund hosts 3rd annual EKG testing event
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Kai Lermer Memorial Fund teaming up with HeartSmart EKG Tuesday to provide 500 students in Wisconsin an EKG screening making it the largest independent EGK screening in the state. The initiative was founded by Mike and Patty Lermer, the parents of Kai Lermer who was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin’s Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman free again, $100K+ bail posted
One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin native competes center stage at 2022 CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — The CrossFit Games are underway in Madison and for the next few days some of the world’s strongest athletes will gather at the Alliant Energy Center. While some athletes have to travel great lengths to prove themselves on Madison’s stomping grounds, Julie Ackermann was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and went to college right in Madison.
