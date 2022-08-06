ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ky. Power provides final storm update, restores service for estimated 95% of customers

By KRISTOFER PLONA
wchstv.com
 3 days ago
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 nearly top 400 in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 jumped to nearly 400 Tuesday in West Virginia as four more virus-related deaths were added. The state’s hospitalization total climbed by 28 to 399, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The hospitalizations include 61 people in intensive care (down eight) and 15 people on ventilators (down four).
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to increase in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to climb Monday in West Virginia. The state reported 371 hospitalizations due to the virus, up 10 from the last report on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Intensive care admissions also increased by five to 69 while the number of people on ventilators remained at 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

Kanawha County lawmaker Larry Pack named as senior adviser for Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County lawmaker will be joining West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s administration as a senior adviser. Larry Pack, a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates in District 35 representing Kanawha County, will resign from his legislative role and work for the administration, according to a news release Monday from the Governor’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
#Kentucky Power
wchstv.com

Countdown to Kickoff (No. 9): St. Albans

Willie Washington takes over as the Red Dragons’ head coach in 2022. He has made several stops along his journey, but this will be his first season as the man in charge. “To me, it’s an honor because this is my alma mater,” Washington said. “It’s an honor and privilege to be able to coach and give back to this community. I’m excited about it. I’m a little anxious to get things going in the right direction, but it’s going to take time because we’re fairly young.”
SAINT ALBANS, WV

