Ky. Power provides final storm update, restores service for estimated 95% of customers

Willie Washington takes over as the Red Dragons’ head coach in 2022. He has made several stops along his journey, but this will be his first season as the man in charge. “To me, it’s an honor because this is my alma mater,” Washington said. “It’s an honor and privilege to be able to coach and give back to this community. I’m excited about it. I’m a little anxious to get things going in the right direction, but it’s going to take time because we’re fairly young.”

