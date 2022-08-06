Ky. Power provides final storm update, restores service for estimated 95% of customers

Read on wchstv.com
Heavy rainfall and flooding potential to return
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After catching a few days with lesser rainfall, that changes Tuesday and especially Wednesday. A front up toward our north - something we've seen far too often this summer- will sink south over the next 24 to 36 hours, resulting in higher shower and thunderstorm chances.
'We issued three flash flood emergencies': Meteorologists discuss eastern Ky. flooding
JACKSON, Ky. (WCHS) — National Weather Service Science and Operations Officer Dustin Jordan was one of many meteorologist working for the government agency the night of the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Jordan discussed how a frontal boundary allowed storms to push over the same areas over and over...
Flash flood warning, flood watch issued for some counties in region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:21 p.m. 8/09/22. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for portions of Gallia and Jackson counties in Ohio. North central Gallia County and southeastern Jackson County are under a warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. ORIGINAL STORY. The National Weather Service has...
Multiple paving projects awarded by W.Va. DOH throughout the region
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple paving projects in the region have been awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. The projects span multiple counties in the Eyewitness News viewing area, including Jackson, Nicholas, Kanawha, Calhoun and Logan counties, according to a news release from the WVDOH. The...
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 nearly top 400 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 jumped to nearly 400 Tuesday in West Virginia as four more virus-related deaths were added. The state’s hospitalization total climbed by 28 to 399, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The hospitalizations include 61 people in intensive care (down eight) and 15 people on ventilators (down four).
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to increase in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to climb Monday in West Virginia. The state reported 371 hospitalizations due to the virus, up 10 from the last report on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Intensive care admissions also increased by five to 69 while the number of people on ventilators remained at 19.
Kanawha County lawmaker Larry Pack named as senior adviser for Gov. Justice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County lawmaker will be joining West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s administration as a senior adviser. Larry Pack, a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates in District 35 representing Kanawha County, will resign from his legislative role and work for the administration, according to a news release Monday from the Governor’s Office.
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
Countdown to Kickoff (No. 9): St. Albans
Willie Washington takes over as the Red Dragons’ head coach in 2022. He has made several stops along his journey, but this will be his first season as the man in charge. “To me, it’s an honor because this is my alma mater,” Washington said. “It’s an honor and privilege to be able to coach and give back to this community. I’m excited about it. I’m a little anxious to get things going in the right direction, but it’s going to take time because we’re fairly young.”
