NJ car theft rings recruiting teens, lawmakers propose tougher penalties

State Police seized nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl and arrested three men accused of operating a “drug mill” operating out of two Hudson County homes, authorities announced Monday. A home in West New York served as the primary drug mill and a second home in Union...
TRENTON – New Jersey now lets people legally buy marijuana by choice, and it must grudgingly allow more residents to legally carry guns due to a Supreme Court ruling. But if the same person does both, they could find themselves in trouble. Federal law still treats cannabis as a...
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Sunday, August 7, 2022, Street crime Detectives were doing preventive patrolling the area of Hamilton and Hudson St. While in the area, the Detectives observed Cornel Fanfair opened the driver’s side door and tossed a crack pipe out of the vehicle. Detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop and observed assorted drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle. A narcotics dog was requested and arrived on scene. Detective Kulis arrived on scene and his K9 indicated on the trunk of the vehicle. The trunk was searched and Detectives recovered a loaded handgun with a high capacity magazine in the backpack. Fanfair was taken into custody without incident according to Detective Lieutenant Bethesda Stokes.
New Jersey is creating a legal marketplace for cannabis, a welcome change after generations of the pointless war on weed. But as we move into this brave new world, the illicit operators are still with us, often selling products at lower cost to customers who have known them for years.
Remaining in recovery from substance use disorder can be hard for anyone. Add new parole conditions and reentry into one's community after years behind bars, and the risk of relapse can be even greater. The New Jersey State Parole Board has announced that it's receiving more than $3.2 million in...
The owner of an auto collision shop in New Jersey and two other businesses is headed to federal prison after admitting he failed to pay about $1.4 million in taxes by underreporting the business’ income for years. Omar Mostafa, 57, of the Morganville section of Marlboro, pleaded guilty Monday...
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation.
Let’s be clear about this: New Jersey lawmakers should ban smoking on casino floors, for the health of their employees and customers. But, it appears that Legislature is in no mood to call the bluff of Atlantic City gaming hall operators. Our representatives in Trenton seem to accept without question the Casino Association’s claim that revenue and profits would decline sharply if they could no longer let their patrons puff and play at the same time, on up to 25% of the floor space.
The driver was traveling along St. Georges Avenue in Linden shortly before noon on Sunday when the car jumped the curb and hit the worker and the store.
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
New Jersey has ranked first on IseeCars.com’s list of the state with the most luxury cars. According to the list, luxury cars account for 17.7% of all vehicle sales in the United States. New Jersey has the most luxury car owners in the nation at 27.9%, next to California...
As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles and cars become more fuel efficient, revenue from New Jersey’s 42.4 cent gas tax – one of the highest in the nation – may still not be enough. New Jersey is now partnering with The Eastern Transportation Coalition...
Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers
More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - It’s been more than two months since New Jersey enacted its plastic bag ban and some Garden State residents are having a hard time remembering to bring reusable bags and are taking off with the plastic baskets. Change can be hard for some folks and,...
