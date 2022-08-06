ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NJ car theft rings recruiting teens, lawmakers propose tougher penalties

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Marijuana is legal in NJ but could cost gun owners

TRENTON – New Jersey now lets people legally buy marijuana by choice, and it must grudgingly allow more residents to legally carry guns due to a Supreme Court ruling. But if the same person does both, they could find themselves in trouble. Federal law still treats cannabis as a...
LAW
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Mount Holly man charged with Firearm Possession

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Sunday, August 7, 2022, Street crime Detectives were doing preventive patrolling the area of Hamilton and Hudson St. While in the area, the Detectives observed Cornel Fanfair opened the driver’s side door and tossed a crack pipe out of the vehicle. Detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop and observed assorted drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle. A narcotics dog was requested and arrived on scene. Detective Kulis arrived on scene and his K9 indicated on the trunk of the vehicle. The trunk was searched and Detectives recovered a loaded handgun with a high capacity magazine in the backpack. Fanfair was taken into custody without incident according to Detective Lieutenant Bethesda Stokes.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Recruiting#Vehicles#Thefts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Nj
New Jersey 101.5

NJ gets $3.2 million to help released inmates stay clean

Remaining in recovery from substance use disorder can be hard for anyone. Add new parole conditions and reentry into one's community after years behind bars, and the risk of relapse can be even greater. The New Jersey State Parole Board has announced that it's receiving more than $3.2 million in...
HEALTH
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NJ.com

Smoke on the water: Can it solve N.J. casino issue ? | Editorial

Let’s be clear about this: New Jersey lawmakers should ban smoking on casino floors, for the health of their employees and customers. But, it appears that Legislature is in no mood to call the bluff of Atlantic City gaming hall operators. Our representatives in Trenton seem to accept without question the Casino Association’s claim that revenue and profits would decline sharply if they could no longer let their patrons puff and play at the same time, on up to 25% of the floor space.
GAMBLING
NJ.com

Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers

More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

NJ recycling: How does your county rank?

During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy