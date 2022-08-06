ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, WI

Farmer Led, Local Food Network Expands Opportunities For Regional Agriculture

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
stcroix360.com

Rural community rebuffs challenge to livestock rules

Wisconsin town's supervisors reject industry claims and retains legal counsel. In April, the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) filed a notice claiming that its proxies were being harmed by the Polk County town’s new livestock ordinance. Under the ordinance, large livestock factories are required to submit plans showing how operations will protect local air, water and property.
POLK COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Rails On Trails Installs New Spooner City Park Trailhead

WASHBURN COUNTY -- Rails on Trails has installed a new Spooner City Park Trailhead, according to a submitted press release from Rails on Trails to DrydenWire.com Monday. We in Washburn County are so fortunate to have these recreational trails in our backyard for our community, visitors, and youth to enjoy all year long for hiking, biking, skiing, and snowshoeing. It's great to have a place our middle school and high school nordic ski, mountain bike, and cross country running teams can call home.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

WATCH: Spooner Health CEO Mike Schafer On This Week's 'Positive Tuesday' Show!

SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire.com Founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald were back for their latest episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" Tuesday morning!. Joining the boys this week was Spooner Health CEO, Mike Schafer. Discussion included the recent Spooner Health Golf Fundraiser (which Mike, Ben,...
SPOONER, WI
drydenwire.com

St. Croix Tribal Council Donate $25k To Polk County Sheriff's Department

POLK COUNTY -- On Wednesday, July 27th, 2022, St. Croix Tribal Council representatives presented a $25,000.00 donation to the Polk County Sheriff's Department at the Justice Center in Balsam Lake, WI, on behalf of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin "the Tribe". The donation was made possible due to the Tribe’s gaming compact, first established with the State of Wisconsin “the State” in 1991. Tribal/State gaming compacts are negotiated between the Tribe and the State to set forth rules, regulations, and conditions under which the Tribe may conduct their gaming. The gaming compact confirms the Tribe’s right to operate their gaming enterprises with oversight from the State, provided the Tribe pays an annual percentage to the State for supplying such oversight. The State of Wisconsin has entered into gaming compact agreements with eleven (11) federally recognized Tribes in Wisconsin, as permitted by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988, 25 U.S.C. sec. 2701 (Act).
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Livestock killed in overnight barn fire near Cornell

TOWN OF CLEVELAND (Chippewa County), Wis. (WEAU) - Over two dozen livestock were killed in an overnight barn fire west of Cornell. According to Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding, the owners of the barn on 225th Avenue in the Town of Cleveland called in the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
CORNELL, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota

Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Body recovered from St. Croix River

STILLWATER, Minn. (KARE 11) - Officials are investigating a case involving a body recovered in the St. Croix River near Stillwater Township Monday afternoon. The body was located around 1 p.m., one mile south from where an unoccupied boat was discovered, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
STILLWATER, MN
drydenwire.com

Cumberland Police Issue Latest Update On High-Speed Chase

BARRON/POLK COUNTY - The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following updated press release regarding the high-speed chase over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08 am, Polk County notified Barron County of a vehicle pursuit traveling into Barron County on US 63. A Turtle Lake Officer attempted to use a tire deflation device to flatten the tires but the operator of the vehicle was able to swerve around the tire deflation device.
CUMBERLAND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior

LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior. According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
hot967.fm

Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing

(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
STILLWATER, MN
drydenwire.com

Washburn County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 9, 2022

WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Washburn County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man in Thanksgiving Day 2020 homicide case sentenced

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man found guilty in a homicide case, occurring Thanksgiving Day 2020, is sentenced. Court records show 52-year-old Kelly Weiberg of Eau Claire is sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years extended supervision. In Nov. 2020 police responded to the 600...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets

EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
SAINT PAUL, MN
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Man On Convictions From 2019 K9 Meth Bust

POLK COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Jacob McPheeters on convictions for a 2019 Meth bust in Polk County that led to the seizure of 276 grams of methamphetamine. McPheeters was arrested in November 2019 along with Samantha Leuthard during an investigation into a possible stolen vehicle McPheeters and Leuthard were stopped by law enforcement while traveling in a truck that was identified as stolen out of Minnesota.
POLK COUNTY, WI

Community Policy