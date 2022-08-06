Man charged with running illegal gambling operation in Columbia Home

Read on www.coladaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for Forest Acres bank robbery
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The female suspect in a 2019 bank robbery in Forest Acres has pled guilty and been sentenced in a Richland County court Tuesday morning. Daisy Ester Feliberty, 38, went before Judge Clifton Newman and pled guilty on one count of armed robbery and 6 counts of kidnapping, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
WIS-TV
Attempted murder suspect turns himself in to CPD
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Zedekiah Coleman turned himself in to CPD after being accused of shooting a family member in the hand after an argument. The Columbia Police Department say the incident happened at the 600 block of Sunset Drive. The 33-year-old was arrested on charges of attempted murder. Notice...
The Post and Courier
Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store
COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
WIS-TV
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said that a four-year old was shot in the finger Monday morning. Police say this happened at a home on Cindy Drive, which is near Farrow Road and I-20, at around 11 A.M. The boy is expected to make a full recovery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
4-year-old shot on Cindy Drive, officials investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the finger. According to police, the incident happened inside a home on Cindy Drive around 11 a.m Monday. Officials say investigators are working to determine the circumstances and how the child was...
Argument led to fatal shooting at Broad River Road gas station, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
coladaily.com
Suspect arrested in Broad River Road shooting, Richland Co. coroner identifies victim
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced on Monday that deputies arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday at a convenience store on Broad River Road. According to officials, deputies were called to the CK Mart at 2624 Broad River Road around 5 p.m. for reports...
Police update on shooting that injured two teens in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Two kids were shot in the legs on Friday as they sat on the wall of neighborhood in Winnsboro. Both teens are doing well and the injuries are non-life threatening. The shooting took place around 4pm on NInth street at the entrance to the Chatham Forest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
11 video poker machines seized from illegal gambling operation in Columbia home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia man is facing numerous charges after a search warrant uncovered several video poker machines and what police believe was an underground gambling operation. Columbia Police shared on Friday that it had arrested 53-year-old Anthony Bernard Hopkins on charges of operating a gaming house, keeping...
Columbia Police investigate after 4-year-old shot
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating after a 4-year-old was shot in the hand at a residence on Cindy Drive, off Farrow Road and the I-20 interchange. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Monday, August 8. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that lead to the shooting and how the loaded gun was accessed.
Suspect charged with murder in shooting at Broad River Road gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WIS-TV
Arrest made in deadly Columbia gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Sunday. Byron Lewie, 28, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The shooting happened at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coladaily.com
Irmo police searching for suspect in attempted murder
Irmo police are searching for a man accused of forcing his way into a local apartment Sunday and attacking two people. Police have arrest warrants for 25-year-old Malik Rashoid Canty on charges of Burglary 1st, Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
crbjbizwire.com
SC Bar Recognizes David Lail of Yarborough Applegate Law Firm for Raising Awareness about Drunk Driving Prevention
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The SC Bar recognizes David Lail, Partner at Yarborough Applegate Law Firm, for his role in the 2022 Law Enforcement Recognition Dinner and Training Symposium, hosted by MADD South Carolina. Held in North Charleston, the event was organized to express gratitude and appreciation for law enforcement who work tirelessly to keep our roads safe.
iheart.com
Two Injured In Shooting Near Fairfield County Schools
(Winnsboro, SC)-- Two juveniles are recovering from injuries after a shooting near three Fairfield County schools. It happened Friday afternoon in Winnsboro approximately one block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School. Police say five people were together when someone opened fire while...
Suspect in violent Sunday morning Irmo attack, shooting turns himself in
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police say a suspect wanted in a weekend shooting incident has turned himself in Monday morning. 25-year-old Malik Canty now faces an attempted murder charge, among others, for a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Police said they were called to Irmo Village Apartments (700...
WIS-TV
Cayce Police Dept., Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. announce new therapy dog program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a new joint therapy dog initiative. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said Monday the new partnership comes from his own work with Sheriff Leon Lott. Cowan shared that the department’s K9 fundraiser, Steel Paws, helped raise funds towards the new program.
wach.com
Tree falls on parked vehicles at Columbia area apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy storms in Columbia overnight caused some damage. At the Alera West Apartment Complex, a tree fell on three cars. "I'm old, my birthday is next week I'll be 57 with injuries and no car,” said Tonie Pringle, whose cars were damaged after a tree fell on them.
WIS-TV
Investigators say fake account linked to Kershaw County school threat
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County School District is alerting parents that their children will be safe at school after a potential social media threat. According to the District, they were alerted of a potential threat at Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigated the social media...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter business owner accused of attempted murder
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department has arrested the owner of a South Guignard Drive business accused of shooting one of his customers. According to police, the owner of the ‘Fat Boys Express’, 45 year old Chau Ngoc Phan was inside the business with the customer when investigators say Phan fired a shot striking the 61 year old customer with a bullet police say left the victim with a grazed wound.
Comments / 0