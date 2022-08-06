Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
Bloomington Police: Dead person found in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car. BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released. Anyone […]
allaboutarizonanews.com
Carjacking Victim Shot at Peoria Target
Peoria police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a carjacking and shooting incident at a Peoria shopping center on Monday afternoon. The crime occurred in the large shopping center parking lot near 91st and Northern avenues around noon on Monday in front of the Target. The police...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man convicted of murder in crash that killed Aurora man
A Montgomery man has been convicted by a Kane County jury of first degree murder. Prosecutors say that 32-year-old Chuckie E. Chatman, of Montgomery, began the chain of events that led to the death of 40-year-old Ernest Hardy, of Aurora, in a crash in October of 2020. The Kane County...
qrockonline.com
Arrest of Woman in Joliet Wanted For Three Arrest Warrants In Will County
A 38-year-old Aurora woman arrested for Battery, Obstructing a Peace Officer had three Will County Warrants out for her arrest. On August 8, 2022, at 4:29 a.m., Joliet Officers responded to BP gas station (6 McDonough Street) for a disturbance. Officers determined that Hudson entered the gas station and demanded water from an employee. After the employee refused, Hudson sprayed the employee with mace and left the store. Officers located Hudson at the Dunkin Donuts across the street where she refused multiple times to provide her information to Officers. Officers placed Hudson into custody without incident.
1 dead in Lee County accident
One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
Gilman man accused of pushing kids out of moving car
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old man from Gillman was arrested last week in connection to an incident of children being pushed out of a moving car. Jesse McGehee was charged with two counts each of domestic battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life of a child, along with a violation of an order […]
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 9th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Jessica Cole, 41, of Morris, for theft and retail theft....
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Sheriff's Office Employee Recognized
A Grundy County Sheriff’s Office employee was recognized during the Grundy County Board meeting last night. Here is Sheriff Ken Briley. After his final remarks, VanCleave also shared her thoughts. Your browser does not support the audio element. Meanwhile, the board approved the reappointments of Sid Nelson and Dick...
Family of Oswego man convicted of murdering wife, 3 kids claims grand jury was misled
He was convicted of killing his wife and three young children after their bodies were found in the family's SUV just off I-55 in Channahon.
starvedrock.media
SV Man Indicted For Allegedly Kicking A Police Officer
Alleged violence towards an officer has gotten a Spring Valley man indicted. A Grand Jury in Bureau County convened on Monday and handed down a one count indictment against 32-year-old Angalo Magnotti. He's accused of making physical contact with a police officer by kicking him in the leg. The officer testified before the Grand Jury.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man shot, killed Tuesday night
UPDATE 3 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a late Tuesday night shooting. Autopsy on Julius J. Peyton, of the 1300 block of West Kettelle, showed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. He was pronounced deceased on scene at...
wjol.com
Stabbing Victim Who Was Helped by a Gas Station Employee Has Died
Joliet Police have announced that an investigation into a stabbing from early last week is now being investigated as a homicide. On August 1, 2022, at 7:46 PM, Officers were sent to Murphy Express gas station (2504 West Jefferson Street) after 59-year-old Rickey Moffett walked into the station and informed the clerk that he had been stabbed. A medical examination showed that Moffett had suffered a stab wound to the chest. He was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. The location where the stabbing actually occurred is still currently under investigation.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Police Serve Warrants
Ottawa police were kept busy on a number of fronts on Tuesday. Officers picked up 35-year-old Jacob Kostman of Ottawa for failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He posted bond and was cut loose. Brian Kowalski, age 71, a homeless Ottawa man,...
wjol.com
Man Arrested in Monday Morning Incident at Joliet Motel
A Monday morning domestic disturbance ended with the arrest of a 46-year-old Joliet man. Joliet Police were called to the Bel Air Motel, 1103 Plainfield Road, at 12:15 am on Monday. Shortly after arriving officers determined that Timothy Thurmond had battered his girlfriend. Police tell WJOL that an argument started while the victim and Thurmond were in a guest room. After he became angry, Thurmond is said to have pushed the victim on the bed and held her down by her hair. He’s then accused of choking the victim causing her difficulty breathing. Thurmond then stood up and blocked the doorway while threatening the victim with a pocket knife, preventing her from leaving the room. Thurmond pressed the knife against the victim, causing minor wounds to her body. The victim locked herself in the bathroom and contacted 911. Officers contacted Thurmond in the room and placed him into custody without incident.
wjol.com
Convicted Felon Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Home Invasion
A 72-year-old convicted felon has been sentenced to 25-years in prison after a 2016 home invasion. William McGuire Jr. was sentenced on Monday by Judge Daniel Rippy following his conviction in a bench trial in February of 2022. It was back on September 28, 2016, the victim was in her home in Bolingbrook when she observed McGuire at her front door. When the victim opened the door, McGuire forced his way into her home with a weapon and grabbed her. The victim was able to free herself from McGuire’s grasp and run to a neighbor’s house to call 911. During the entry, McGuire wore sunglasses, but was identified by the victim as the perpetrator with whom she had just observed at Jewel. Surveillance footage from Jewel was acquired showing McGuire at Jewel shortly before the attack.
wjol.com
Jury Trial For Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Disorderly Conduct Following Gun Threat at St. Mary Mokena School
The trial date for off-duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy, Edward Goewey is set for Tuesday, August 9th. Goewey pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021. The disorderly conduct charged was in response to a threat of gun violence in his daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at Saint Mary’s School in Mokena.
hfchronicle.com
Homewood police make two arrests for firearm violations in recent weeks
Traffic stops for speeding on July 11 and Aug. 3 each resulted in arrests for alleged illegal firearm possession, according to posts on the Homewood Police Department Facebook page. A handgun, ammunition and mask were confiscated during a traffic stop on July 11. (Provided photo) On July 11, an officer...
wjol.com
Parents Of Oswego Man Convicted Of Murdering Family Filed Lawsuit
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) The parents of an Oswego man convicted of murdering his wife and children are taking legal action. Christopher Vaughn’s parents filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming that investigators misled the grand jury in the case, which violated their son’s constitutional right to a fair legal process. Vaughn found guilty of the murders of his wife and children in 2007. He received four life sentences from a Will County judge.
WAND TV
Man arrested after allegedly pushing kids out of a moving vehicle
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested a a man who was witnessed pushing a 4 and 6 year-old out of a moving vehicle. According to police, on August 3, sheriffs deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Park St. in Gilman for a report that Jesse K. McGhee, 40 of Gilman was seen pushing children out of a moving vehicle.
