'Completely loved': El Dorado Hills 13-year-old remembered by San Juan Soccer Club coaches, friends

Read on www.kcra.com
Avonlea Montague
3d ago
So, so young 🥺 I hope her loved ones find healing and feel peace as time goes on. What a heartbreaking young woman to lose.
Reply
2
Related
Corey Shearer: Former Amador high school football star killed at Rancho Cordova party, family says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Family members said they're left with few answers after a former high school football star, loyal friend and beloved son was gunned down at a Rancho Cordova party. “My nephew will not be another statistic; we will get justice. He will not... just be another...
Why is there a three-story Coca-Cola cup in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has multiple landmarks that are considered iconic structures in the city, including the Tower Bridge, Ziggurat building, State Capitol, and Old Sacramento. But a very distinct and instantly recognizable structure in the city is hidden in a neighborhood of warehouses in the Natomas area. At the southwest corner of Gateway […]
KCRA.com
Family of 20-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova party shooting reacts: 'He was just so sweet'
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A family is demanding justice after 20-year-old Corey Shearer was shot and killed at a house party in Rancho Cordova on Friday night. Rancho Cordova police responded after getting a 911 call at about 11:21 p.m. on Friday about a shooting at a house on Ramsgate Way near Mather Field Road.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Placer Co. teen missing, child hurt in hit-and-run crash, senate passes inflation reduction act
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elk Grove solo collision kills one person after car rolled multiple times
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line Road, according to CHP. Officers […]
KCRA.com
'He had so much potential': Fans of Stockton-area rap artist react to his shooting death
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man killed in a Manteca shooting Friday was an up-and-coming rap music artist from the Central Valley, according to Thizzler On The Roof, an Oakland-based media company that promoted his work. The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man killed as 29-year-old Disean...
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
KCRA.com
$50,000 reward offered to find Kiely Rodni,16-year-old missing after Truckee campground party
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The 16-year-old missing teenager who was last seen at a party in Truckee is now being treated as an abduction case, Placer County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday night. An anonymous tip line has been established and a $50,000 reward is being offered to help find Kiely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Ice Cube to headline Golden 1 Center's V101 Throwback Holiday Jam. Here's who else is playing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holidays are months away but we already know who is headlining this year's V101's Throwback Holiday Jam. California rapper Ice Cube is among several other hip-hop artists coming to Sacramento this winter. The annual concert is happening on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Golden 1...
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
2 People Dead 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The Sacramento Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident in Sacramento on Sunday. According to the officials, a collision occurred in the area of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
'We're heartbroken to say goodbye': Stockton rapper Young Slo-Be killed in shooting
MANTECA, Calif. — A rising rapper from Stockton, Disean 'Young Slo-Be' Victor died Friday in a shooting, according to Manteca Police. A news release from the police department says officers were sent to the 100-block of Trevino Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday after a report of shots fired. At...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
restaurantclicks.com
Fun Places to Get a Drink in Sacramento
Sacramento offers more than great food as the “Farm-to-fork” capital. In my opinion, Sacramento has a great atmosphere and some of the best beer and cocktails in the entire state, if not the country. Whether you’re a football fanatic looking to nurse a pint of Carlsberg or an...
KCRA.com
Community gathers for 'Stop the Violence' soul food cookout in Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "Stop the Violence," that's the message organizers hope to spread as they bring the Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento together for a soul food cookout. People gathered on Sunday from 12-6 p.m. "An event like this here helps because it creates unity," said Samuel Kinsey,...
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Aug. 1 through 7, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 7, 2022) — As we near the end of the Dog Days of Summer, it’s been all about family fun at local events – from the Concord Jazz Festival to National Night Out celebrations in Concord and Pleasant Hill and zucchini-mobile races.
rosevilletoday.com
West Coast Sourdough Deli
Blue Oaks Blvd. (Blue Oaks Plaza) Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Sacramento Observer
Stephon Clark’s Family Calls For Officer’s Relocation
The family of a local father slain by police in 2018 is once again demanding accountability after an officer who killed him was spotted working in Oak Park. Stephon Clark’s mother, Sequette Clark, and older brother Stevante Clark led a group of supporters in protest Saturday, marching in the streets near the busy intersection of Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard. They take issue with the fact that Officer Jared Robinet, one of the two officers who fatally shot their loved one March 18, 2018, is back in the area, policing.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road
Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
Yolo man, 73, killed in crash near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A Yolo man has died after a crash near Elk Grove early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck crashed off the roadway near the intersection of Kammerer and Bruceville roads. The pickup crashed through a fence and then flipped over, ejecting the driver. Medics responded to the scene and soon rushed the driver to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the name of the driver, but he was said to be a 72-year-old resident of Yolo.
Comments / 7